DJI Neo | Everything you need to know

DJI recently launched the Neo, its smallest drone yet. And now it’s released a short video packed with key information about it. You can watch it at the top of this page.

Unable to watch the video right now? Then here a few details about DJI’s new “micro drone.”

The Neo, which made it onto Digital Trends’ list of best tech from the recent IFA tech show in Berlin, Germany, costs $200, making it DJI’s most affordable flying machine yet.

Its tiny size, light weight (0.3 pounds/5 ounces/135 grams) and four rotor guards mean that it can safely take off and land in the palm of your hand, so even Enrique Iglesias will be able to catch this one with confidence.

The Neo can fly for around 18 minutes on a single charge — considerably less time than other DJI drones such as the Air 3, which can stay airborne for up to 46 minutes — and the attached camera captures high-quality 4K footage. It can also snap 12-megapixel stills with its 1/2-inch image sensor.

While the device has lots of autonomous options that keep the subject in the camera frame during flight, the Neo can also be piloted with a phone, so you won’t need to buy an extra remote controller. But if you happen to already have any of DJI’s existing controllers, you can use any of those, too.

“The DJI Neo strives to give people the latest tech in the smallest form factor so that they can capture their daily lives, saved as treasured memories, safely and with ease,” DJI executive Ferdinand Wolf said of the new device.

The DJI Neo costs $199 while a Combo set comes in at $289. It’s available for preorder in the U.S. now, with shipping starting in October.