  1. News

Elon Musk rips coronavirus lockdowns, tweeting ‘FREE AMERICA NOW’

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushed for America to reopen from its coronavirus lockdowns in a series of tweets early Wednesday, April 29, demanding at one point that governors “give people their freedom back.” 

“FREE AMERICA NOW,” wrote Musk, who’s come under fire in the past for his statements on Twitter as well as safety precautions at Tesla’s workplaces.

He also praised articles talking about states loosening their social distancing guidelines, including descriptions of how Texas businesses plan to open on Friday. 

“Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest,” Musk said. 

Musk is the latest to vent frustrations about opening businesses back up to get the economy going again. But experts have warned that lifting restrictions too soon could result in a surge of coronavirus case numbers and more deaths. 

Even Musk’s own company backed off plans to reopen. Tesla’s California factory was scheduled to start its operations back up again this week but later reversed its decision after California’s stay-at-home order was extended to May 30. 

Wednesday’s controversial tweets are not the first time the tech billionaire has been criticized for how he is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Elon Musk
NurPhoto/Getty Images

Musk has long downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus, infamously tweeting on March 6 as the disease spread that “the coronavirus panic is dumb.” He later predicted that U.S. cases would drop close to zero by the end of April.

There were more than 23,000 new reported cases of coronavirus Monday, with over 1,300 people dying of the disease daily.

After Musk donated ventilators to hospitals fighting the deadly disease, many people were quick to point out that the noninvasive BiPAP and CPAP machines that Musk’s company donated aren’t able to deliver oxygen straight to the lungs. 

Musk responded to his Twitter critics, saying that the BiPAP machines could be converted into the ventilators required to treat coronavirus patients.

For the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

Editors' Recommendations

CDC adds six new coronavirus symptoms to watch out for

health worker with face shield

Bill Gates is ‘super-worried’ about a second wave of coronavirus

Bill Gates

World Health Organization says ‘Immunity Passports’ are a bad idea

Doctors treating patient

Did the world’s biggest tech show propel U.S. coronavirus infections?

CES 2019 Crowd Hero Shot

Hubble solves the mystery of the bizarre disappearing exoplanet

Visualisation of Fomalhaut and Fomalhaut b

Android’s Live Caption feature reportedly coming soon to phone calls

Android 10 Live Caption

Hello Games not yet done with No Man’s Sky updates, plans ‘ambitious additions’

Battlefield V to get final stand-alone update in June, weekly rewards to follow

Apex Legends to launch limited-time Battle Armor event; season 5 delayed

Pandemic drone fails to get off the ground in Connecticut

Tesla eyes Fremont factory restart despite stay-at-home order

Tesla Model 3 production video

Dyson racks up $25M in costs after building unwanted coronavirus ventilator

Dyson

SpaceX Starship prototype successfully passes pressure test after three failures

spacex starship prototype efmgjfcxuaepgfb

Inside the MIT spinoff that’s making Inception-style dream manipulation possible

Apple to delay 2020 iPhone production due to decreased demand