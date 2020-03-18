British folk-punk singer Frank Turner only wanted to offer fans some entertainment amid the challenging times we currently find ourselves in, but Facebook went and messed it up.

Turner’s Facebook Live show, performed from a room inside his house, kicked off without any problems at 8:30 p.m. U.K. time (4:30 p.m. ET). But later, as he launched into one of his tracks, the social networking giant appeared to suddenly cut the feed.

We’ve reached out to Facebook to find out exactly what happened and will update this piece when we hear back.

Turner’s cozy home-based show comes as a growing number of artists respond to the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, with similarly intimate performances aimed at raising the spirits of folks currently in self-isolation or practicing social distancing.

Turner’s gig, which reached two hours before it went offline, was also seeking to raise funds for his crew who have lost work following the cancellation of gigs due to COVID-19.

The Eton-educated artist hit Twitter to express his disappointment at his show’s sudden ending, describing those responsible as “idiots” and “scumbags.” Facebook later put it back online.

Judging by the tweets, the show went down a storm with fans. “Thanks for a fantastic distraction from the chaos this afternoon. Much needed and much appreciated,” wrote one, while another tweeted: “Fantastic show. Next time stream it on YouTube instead?”

Thanks for a fantastic distraction from the chaos this afternoon. Much needed and much appreciated. — Five Hundy (@fivehundy) March 17, 2020

Fantastic show. Next time stream it on YT instead? @georgegadd_ had problems with his FB house show yesterday. — Nick Barnes (@nickbarnes) March 17, 2020

Others performing similar kinds of shows on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube include Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Yungblud, and Christine and the Queens, with more artists, among them John Legend, planning their own gigs over the coming days.

On Instagram, Coldplay frontman Martin performed a cover of David Bowie’s Life On Mars and answered fans’ questions. Punk-pop singer Yungblud, meanwhile, performed for a whole hour hour, telling fans to mosh as they watched at home.

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Editors' Recommendations