Watch this festive drone display that scored a world record

Amazing Christmas Light Display Featuring Over 5,000 Drones - Guinness World Records

Advancements in drone technology in recent years have made it possible to create increasingly elaborate drone displays that light up the night sky, dazzling crowds who come out to watch.

Recommended Videos

Using light-show drones from UVify, Texas-based Sky Elements Drone Shows recently entertained folks in Mansfield, just outside Fort Worth, with a spectacular display of festive delights.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The display even scored a Guinness World Record for creating “the largest aerial display of a gingerbread village using multirotor drones,” with 4,981 flying machines moving into precise positions to create the festive scene.

Yes, the record does feel a bit niche, but last year Guinness World Records acknowledged a similarly specific achievement by Sky Elements when it secured the record for the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by drones (inspired by the the holiday ballet The Nutcracker). It also bagged the record for the largest aerial image formed by drones, in that case a 700-foot-tall Christmas tree in front of a window with snow falling outside.

Preston Ward, chief pilot of Sky Elements, was clearly delighted with the company’s most recent display, with news reports quoting him as saying that it created holiday cheer “in a fun new way,” while Uvify executive Robert Cheek said the record was “a testament to the incredible innovation and dedication” of the entire team.

Drone displays like this are set up using computer software that creates flight instructions that are then relayed to the drones, prompting them to form distinct shapes and words as they buzz through the night sky.

A growing number of companies around the world offer such services, with China-based High Great just days ago performing a display using 8,100 drones, setting a new record for the most number of drones used for such an event.

Causing less noise and air pollution, drone displays are becoming a popular alternative to fireworks displays, though issues such as windy weather and technical glitches can still cause problems for the more modern display technology.