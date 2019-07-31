News

Looking forward to that $125 Equifax settlement? FTC says it will be much less

Allison Matyus
By

People affected by the 2017 Equifax data breach who chose to receive the $125 cash option from a settlement may be disappointed with their decision — they’re likely to get far less than $125 when all is said and done, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). 

In a Wednesday blog post regarding the Equifax data breach settlement, the FTC urged the 147 million people affected by the breach to choose free credit monitoring over a cash settlement that could be as high as $125, but is likely going to be less due to the massive interest.

“You can still choose the cash option on the claim form, but you will be disappointed with the amount you receive, and you won’t get the free credit monitoring,” the FTC wrote in its updated guidance for filing a claim.

According to the FTC, since an “overwhelming” amount of people have filed a claim on the Equifax claim site, those who opted for the cash payout will get much less than the originally-promised $125. Only $31 million of the settlement was set aside for cash payouts — and that pot will be divided up

“If the settlement administrator receives valid claims for more than $31 million, then everyone with a valid claim for time spent will get an equal percentage of the amount they claimed,” the FTC wrote. 

The FTC is urging people to choose the free credit monitoring services instead. People who choose this option are guaranteed a minimum of four years of free credit monitoring services through Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Along with the free monitoring, those who choose this option also get identity theft insurance.

“So, if you haven’t submitted your claim yet, think about opting for the free credit monitoring instead,” wrote FTC assistant director Robert Schoshinski. “Frankly, the free credit monitoring is worth a lot more – the market value would be hundreds of dollars a year. And this monitoring service is probably stronger and more helpful than any you may have already, because it monitors your credit report at all three nationwide credit reporting agencies, and it comes with up to $1 million in identity theft insurance and individualized identity restoration services.”

Equifax opened up its claim website on July 25 after Equifax agreed to a $575-$700 million settlement with the FTC a few days later. 

Customers who were affected by the data breach have until January 22, 2020 to file a claim. If you already chose the $125 option but want to get free credit monitoring instead, the FTC said that you could email info@EquifaxBreachSettlement.com to make a change to your claim. 

Even if you don’t file a claim, people impacted by the breach will still get free identity restoration services, as well as six free credit reports per year for seven years. These benefits begin in 2020. 

Digital Trends reached out to Equifax to see precisely how many people have so far filed a claim through the claim website but have not yet received a response. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Verizon 5G rollout: Here is everything you need to know
Up Next

Here's how to download podcasts and listen to them on Android or iOS
how to protect yourself from capital one data breach credit card
Computing

Here’s how to protect yourself from the Capital One data breach

Capital One just announced that it experienced a data breach that affects approximately 100 million people. Are you one of them? If you think you might be, here's how to protect yourself from the Capital One data breach.
Posted By Anita George
Capital One Data Breach
News

New Capital One data breach affects 100 million people. Here’s the very latest

A massive data breach of Capital One exposed approximately 100 million people's personal data, including nearly about 80,000 bank account numbers and 140,000 Social Security numbers. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Equifax Settlement
News

How to avoid scams while filing your Equifax settlement claim

It didn’t take long for scammers to start using the Equifax settlement as a way to get your personal information. According to the FTC, there are already copycat websites trying to bilk people into handing over private data -- or even…
Posted By Mathew Katz
equifax security breach
News

How to file a claim for $125 if you were hit by the 2017 Equifax data breach

Equifax users are finally able to file a claim if they were affected by a 2017 data breach. Those who were affected by the data breach can go to the official data breach settlement website to claim their benefits.
Posted By Allison Matyus
samsung galaxy tab s6 news 16
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 inches closer to laptop territory with new keyboard case

Samsung's newly announced Galaxy Tab S6 brings Android tablets closer to being users' sole OS for work and play. Additions in gaming, DeX, Bluetooth in the S-Pen, and a trackpad in the new case make the Tab S6 a better 2-in-1.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
colorado will adopt californias zero emission vehicle mandate audi e tron prototypes pikes peak
Cars

Colorado will adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle mandate to boost EV sales

Colorado will implement California's zero-emission vehicle mandate, which requires automakers to sell certain amounts of electric cars, plug-in hybrids, or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, for the 2023 model year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
microsoft xcloud vs shadow project forza
Gaming

Project xCloud tests draw closer as new apps surface on Microsoft Store

It appears Microsoft is planning to commence tests for its Project xCloud game-streaming service shortly, as applications related to it have popped up on the official Microsoft Store.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ford buys quantum signal to aid self driving car development argo ai fusion autonomous prototype in detroit
Cars

Ford’s latest acquisition will help boost the development of self-driving cars

Ford has acquired Michigan-based Quantum Signal to help continue development of self-driving cars. Quantum Signal's experience with simulation will help in this area, according to Ford.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
google cloud game servers alpha test launches
Gaming

More games for Stadia? Google quietly launches Cloud Game Servers alpha test

Google has begun private testing for its Google Cloud Game Servers system, which promise easier dedicated server implementation in your game. You can sign up now on the official website.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Verizon storefront
Mobile

Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C., get 5G access from Verizon

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. Its mobile 5G network is now available in select areas of several cities such as Chicago and Denver. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
black shark 2 pro news main
Mobile

The Black Shark 2 Pro offers Snapdragon 855 Plus power for under $500

Black Shark has wasted no time after the release of the powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus, releasing an upgraded version of the Black Shark 2 gaming phone. Say hello to the uber-powerful Black Shark 2 Pro.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Assistant Driving Mode
Cars

Hands on with Android Auto’s redesign and Assistant’s driver mode

Google just rolled out a series of updates to its Android Auto software . The new interface is darker and more intuitive to use, and requires less taps. There's also a driving mode coming to Google Assistant.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Ronan Glon, Adam Kaslikowski
stalling self driving cars gridlock traffic manhattan
Emerging Tech

In the future, hackers could cause traffic chaos by stalling self-driving cars

Think self-driving cars will solve all our traffic problems? Not if hackers have anything to do with it. Experts say that hackers could wreak havoc on cities by stalling autonomous vehicles.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
The CNN Democratic Primary Debate
News

How and where to watch tonight’s second 2020 Democratic primary debate online

CNN will air the second night of the second Democratic primary debate on Wednesday, July 31, with 10 more candidates set to take the stage. You can watch the whole thing for free online starting at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
Posted By Mathew Katz