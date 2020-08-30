  1. News

Garmin connect is down again for second time in two months

By

Wearables company Garmin hosts the platform of choice for many fitness enthusiasts, Garmin Connect. But the service went down in the early hours of Sunday morning and is currently unavailable.

Garmin was the target of a ransomware attack in July, which left a number of its services down for several days including Garmin Connect. Now, Garmin Connect’s status page indicates that services are down again across the board, including Garmin Drive, Garmin Express, and features like Strava, Workouts, Garmin Coach, and the Dashboard.

There’s no indication yet if this latest outage is related to last month’s ransomware attack, or if it was caused by another problem. Users have taken to Twitter to express their frustration, complaining about a second outage and threatening to leave for competitors like Polar.

We have reached out to Garmin for comment on this matter and will update the story when we hear back.

