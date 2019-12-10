If you’ve been itching for a way to try out the Google Nest Mini, now’s the perfect time. Certain Google Fi customers are eligible to receive a free Google Nest Mini so long as they redeem the offer by December 31, 2019, or while supplies last. Digital Trends’ own John Velasco tried it out this morning and verified that it’s a legitimate offer.

The free Google Nest Mini comes as a “thank you” for being a subscriber. To qualify, you must have had active service as of December 9, 2019. As long as you subscribed before that date, you’re good to go. There’s a limit of one Google Nest Mini per person for individual plans and one per account for group plans, and only the account holder can redeem the offer. You must also have a Google Pay account and be a U.S. resident and 18 years of age or older.

On top of the free smart assistant, you also receive free shipping. You can find out all of the finer details on the promotional page for the offer.

The Google Nest Mini is the new iteration of the original Google Home Mini. For all intents and purposes, the device hasn’t changed too much. It has the same shape as the original, but the colors are a bit different. The base and the fabric both share a color which gives the Nest Mini a more cohesive look, and there’s a built-in hook to mount the smart speaker to your wall.

The older Google Home Mini was practically given away during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and is still a formidable smart speaker in its own right, but the Nest Mini has better speakers and sound quality. The difference is something audiophiles will appreciate.

The Nest Mini and Home Mini have the same functionality with regard to smart home control. You can set alarms, ask questions, and control compatible smart devices with just a few words. A smart speaker is one of those devices that really demonstrates the power of a connected smart home and illustrates the convenience the Internet of Things brings to day to day life. If you’re interested in trying one out and qualify under the rules of the giveaway, sign up — it’s totally free.

Editors' Recommendations