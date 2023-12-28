 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

How to generate AI art right in Google Search

Fionna Agomuoh
By

After a year of different iterations and programs promising the best in AI-generated art, the easiest way to access your next text-to-image masterpiece might now be to Google it.

The brand’s Labs AI experimental hub has been available since the spring, and one of its most recent features allows you to input a query to generate an AI image directly into Google Search and have that image populate into results.

Google Labs landing page
Google

Enabling Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) allows you to accept AI-generated results in your search and in pages while browsing. Setting the feature up is simple and can be done on a Google Chrome browser on desktop or the Google app on mobile. Follow these easy steps to start creating AI-generated art directly from Google Search.

  • Visit the Labs website at labs.google.
  • Scroll down to the Google Search section and click Get Started.
  • Select the SGE, generative AI in Search toggle.
Recommended Videos

This option will likely be enabled by default if you need to install the Google Chrome browser or the Google app. However, you always have the option to turn the feature off when you’re not interested in participating in the AI experiment.

Related

To use the generative AI feature, you only need to type your query into the search box at Google.com or the search box at the top of the browser. Using the default example prompt, “draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast,” generated several unique images of the animals preparing breakfast foods.

In one generation, I got a more realistic image of a capybara in a chef’s hat and the animal making pancakes and waffles. Then, in a second generation, I got an image of a portrait of a capybara making eggs and another image of the animal making a smoothie.

Clicking each image gives a description of the art and also notes that they are AI-generated. The main image results also note that generative AI is experimental and includes a warning of potential “inaccurate, misleading or offensive images.” You can then use the text box below to put follow-up questions and inquiries, similar to Microsoft Bing Chat.

To scroll beyond the AI image search, you get the standard Google Search results, including links referencing Google’s SGE and other AI image generation topics. You can imagine that the text and link search results you get will match the image query you inputted.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
This new Google Chrome feature may boost your search history
A MacBook with Google Chrome loaded.

Google is adding a new feature to its Chrome web browser that’s intended to help you find previously browsed topics and pick up where you left off. Called Journeys, it’s rolling out now for Chrome’s desktop version.

The feature essentially works like an extension of browsing history. When you type a word into the search bar or head to the Chrome History Journeys page in your browser, you will see a list of previously visited sites linked to that topic. Chrome will know how much you’ve interacted with any particular site, and those it considers the most relevant to you will go to the top of the pile.

Read more
Google now wants you to scroll forever on its Search for mobile
google search mobile

Continuous scrolling is synonymous with social media sites seeking to keep you on their app/website. Whether it's Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook -- all of them offer continuous scrolling so that you stay on their service for as long as possible. Now, Google wants you to endlessly scroll search results on its Search page for mobile. The company says the new change will make "browsing search results more seamless and intuitive."

From the explanation that Google has provided on its blog, it looks like Search on mobile will showcase more related results to open-ended questions like "What to cook with potatoes?" instead of simply showing you the results from the second page of the Search.

Read more
Walk the Great Wall of China in Google’s latest virtual tour
The Great Wall of China.

If your pandemic-related precautions still prevent you from traveling but you’d like to take a trip somewhere far away, then how about diving into the latest virtual tour from Google Arts & Culture?

The Street View-style experience features a 360-degree virtual tour of one of the best-preserved sections of the Great Wall, which in its entirety stretches for more than 13,000 miles -- about the round-trip distance between Los Angeles and New Zealand.

Read more