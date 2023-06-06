 Skip to main content
How to use Google SGE — try out the search generative experience for yourself

Jon Martindale
By

Google's Search Generative Experience, or SGE, is an in-development tool for finding information faster and more readily in Google search. It involves an AI summary of some of the results from your search at the top of the page, letting you get quicker access to the information you're looking for -- at least in theory.

If you're eager to try it out for yourself, here's how to use Google SGE.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone with web access

  • Chrome browser

  • Google account

Note: Google Search Labs is only available for select users in the U.S. and in English only.

Google SGE waitlist.

Sign up for Google SGE

At the time of writing, Google SGE is under development, so only those Google gives access to can play around with it. If you want such access, you'll need to sign up to the waiting list.

Step 1: Open Chrome and navigate to Google's Labs page. Alternatively, look for the Labs icon at the top of your Chrome browser. It looks like a canonical flask. Select it.

Step 2: Select the blue Join waitlist button halfway down the page.

Step 3: Input your details, if necessary. Otherwise, simply wait for an email notification to let you know when you have access.

Google SGE search tool.

How to use Google SGE

Once you've been accepted on the waiting list, you'll eventually be given access to Search Labs, at which point you can start using Google SGE.

Step 1: Open the Chrome browser on whatever device you're using.

Step 2: Navigate to Google Search and search for something. SGE works best with questions, but it can respond to standard searches, too.

Step 3: You'll have to wait a few seconds. Google's SGE is nowhere near as fast as the instantaneous standard search results. After a few seconds, though, you should see an AI-generated summary at the top of the first results page, along with several cards linking you to its sources and some potential follow up questions you might like to ask.

Google SGE isn't the fastest or the smartest AI tool out there. ChatGPT with plugins could steal that crown, though.

