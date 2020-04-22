SpaceX is launching another batch of satellites Wednesday afternoon and you can watch it happen live.

The space company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida Wednesday afternoon, April 22, the fourth time this particular rocket has been used. This rocket had previously carried the company’s first Crew Dragon flight to the International Space Station, launched the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, and carried the fourth Starlink mission.

After launch, Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The rocket will carry 60 more satellites for its Starlink broadband program — which aims to create a global broadband network that provides internet access to remote regions.

However, the project has been the source of considerable controversy from astronomers, who say the satellite swarm interferes with night-sky observations. Recently, SpaceX asked the Federal Communication Commission if it could fly its satellites in a lower orbit to avoid space debris and provide customers with more effective internet service. However, the satellites may be brighter in a lower orbit.

How to watch the launch live

The launch of the satellites will be shown on SpaceX’s webcast page. The launch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT.

SpaceX’s livestreams typically start around 15 minutes before launch.

