HP is refreshing its lineup of commercial devices for spring 2020 with a range of new 5G EliteBooks that feature options for the new Ryzen Pro 4000 processors and thin-bezel designs.

HP also debuted new workstations, displays, and other desktops, such as the world’s first VR-ready commercial all-in-one-PC featuring Nvidia’s RTX 2070 super graphics card.

EliteBook laptops and convertibles

Several new EliteBook clamshell laptops with updated 10th-generation Intel U-series processors and new designs are on the way. These include the 13-inch EliteBook 830 G7, 14-inch EliteBook 840 G7, and the 15-inch HP EliteBook 850 G7. All three will be coming in June, though no pricing was shared.

On these 800 series models, HP has slimmed down the bezels, improved the screen-to-body ratio, and reduced the overall weight. Other new aspects include an updated keyboard and touchpad that are quieter and more comfortable. Coming in at 2.93 pounds and 0.70 in thickness, the EliteBook 850 G7 is one of the thinnest commercial notebooks with discrete graphics. It features the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU inside.

There’s also the 13-inch EliteBook 835 G7, 14-inch EliteBook 845 G7, and 15-inch EliteBook 855 G7, which feature AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 Series processors. These models get the same redesign as the Intel models. They also enjoy long battery life, with HP claiming these devices have the world’s longest battery life among AMD-based mainstream business notebooks. These will be coming in June, though no pricing has been shared.

The “x360” convertibles wrap up the laptop lineup, and include the 13-inch EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and 830 G7, and the 14-inch 1040 G7. These all feature Intel’s 10th-generation U-series processors under the hood.

HP says the x360 1030 G7 has the smallest footprint among 13-inch business convertibles, and the highest screen-to-body ratio too. It also features built-in Tile tracking, a privacy shutter, redesigned keyboard, and programmable keyboard keys. Both the 1030 and 1040 are also being called the world’s first 5G-capable business convertibles. These laptops will be coming in July. Again, no pricing has been shared.

ZBook Firefly laptops

Alongside the EliteBooks, HP is also introducing updated ZBook Firefly 14 and 15 G7, laptops. These laptops are designed to compete in the commercial market with Apple’s MacBook lineup. The company says the 14-inch version features 30% better CPU performance over the last generation, as well as 50% better graphics performance.

When compared to Apple’s MacBook, HP also says the ZBook Firefly 14 has higher brightness (1000 nits with HP Sureview). as well as more cores under the hood for processing power (6 cores on the Firefly versus 4 on the Macbook). There’s also the addition of Nvidia’s Quadro P520 graphics on the Firefly, and longer battery life of 17 hours (versus 10 hours on the MacBook.)

The ZBook Firefly laptops will become available in June at a yet-unknown price.

Monitors

Next up is a series of new monitors, the E14 G4 Portable monitor and the U27 4K Wireless monitor.

All of the new E-Series monitors feature always-on low blue light filters. This means that your eyes can remain comfortable as you use the monitor, without seeing the yellowish hue from low-light filters. The monitors come in 21.5-, 23-, 24-, and 27-inch sizes.

With the U27 4K Wireless Monitor, HP is cutting the wires. This is a wireless monitor that any PC can tether through the use of Bluetooth and an app downloaded through the Microsoft Store. The monitor also has USB-A ports for a keyboard and mouse, and two downward-firing speakers for audio.

The E14 G4 Portable monitor is the world’s brightness 14-inch portable monitor, and HP says it is designed for work on the go. It features a 400-nit FHD resolution screen and two USB-C ports that feature pass-through charging and data. It also has a 78-degree adjustable stand.

Desktops and all-in-one PCs

Leading the lineup of HP desktops is the HP EliteOne 800 G6 All-in-One PC. Poised t take on Apple’s iMac in commercial markets, it features a stunning design with micro-edge bezels and a speaker grille on the bottom.

Inside the PC are options for Intel’s 10th-generation processors, with up to a Core i9 option. In addition to the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super graphics card, HP is also offering the AMD Radeon RX 5300M graphics card. These are aimed at graphic designers and creators, as well as power users who need raw graphics capabilities. There will be a 24-inch and 27-inch option, both with touchscreen options.

HP also has some new traditional desktops. These include the Elitedesk 800 G6, which has a small form factor, as a desktop option. There’s also the Prodesk 600 G6.

Pricing on these devices was not made not available. The EliteOne 800 G6 all-in-one PC is set for an October launch.

