  1. Computing

Tile is coming to future Intel devices, so you’ll never lose your laptop again

By

Tile is famous for its trackers that attach to your everyday devices and items, and now that technology will be coming to your next computer. Tile’s finding technology will soon be embedded in new laptops with Intel processors, helping make lost or stolen devices easier to find.

According to a press release, an updated Tile solution developed in partnership with Intel will be coming later this year for laptop makers to adopt in their devices. The solution will work even when a device is in sleep mode.

Though specifics weren’t provided, the company says it worked with laptop makers to ensure the best possible experience. The first partners will be announced later this year, and Tile hopes to potentially integrate its technology into nearly 30 billion consumer electronic devices at the chip level over the next five years.

This isn’t necessarily new ground for Tile. In January, it announced a partnership with HP, with the Elite Dragonfly laptop getting its own Tile integration. At the time, the Elite Dragonfly became the first PC with embedded Tile trackers that help you to find your device if it’s lost or stolen.

The company’s smart-location services were also embedded into the Dragonfly laptop as a Tile Windows App. You could also use the Tile mobile app on iOS and Android to find lost laptops, or activate Tile’s finding network if the laptop is moved out of Bluetooth range. Even the last location of the laptop was able to be pulled up.

“This collaboration with Tile is an exciting addition to our world-class wireless connectivity solutions. We are always looking for ways to further enhance PC platform experiences and, in this case, we enable new capabilities including enhanced security by simplifying device tracking and recovery for both consumer and commercial PCs,” said Eric Mclaughlin, vice president of Client Computing Group and GM of Wireless Solutions Group for Intel.

Tile’s partnership with Intel opens up Tile as a solution for every laptop entering the market in the coming years. Building on features like Intel vPro, which can remotely wipe and disable lost PCs, this also shows that Intel is looking to simplify PC recovery efforts for consumers and enterprises alike.

Tile says that in a survey, nearly half of all respondents said the most common place they lose items is in their own home. In addition, 72% also said the ability to locate their lost or misplaced laptop would be “very” or “extremely valuable.” There’s no doubt a lot of lost PCs are about to be found again in the future.

Editors' Recommendations

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

how to download movies from netflix

HP Elite Dragonfly review: Traveling first-class

hp elite dragonfly review 6

The best laptops for 2020

dell xps 13 2020 review 01

How to share your screen on Skype

skype doubles its group video chat limit to 50 participants people

Microsoft to bring Windows 10X to laptops first, pivot from dual screens

microsoft confirms windows 10 x single screen devices b5398ddb6eed22d586aaa3eaf71ff362

The best wireless routers for 2020

What is an RSS feed?

The MacBook Pro 13 update still leaves a big gap in the Mac lineup

MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro

The best USB-C cables for 2020

usb c power bank graphene battery pack

The best laser printer deals for April 2020

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

Apple starts to reopen its stores, but U.S. shoppers have to wait

ron johnson apple store interview abu dhabi

How to use the Command Prompt in Windows 10

How to convert FLAC to MP3