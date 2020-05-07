Tile is famous for its trackers that attach to your everyday devices and items, and now that technology will be coming to your next computer. Tile’s finding technology will soon be embedded in new laptops with Intel processors, helping make lost or stolen devices easier to find.

According to a press release, an updated Tile solution developed in partnership with Intel will be coming later this year for laptop makers to adopt in their devices. The solution will work even when a device is in sleep mode.

Though specifics weren’t provided, the company says it worked with laptop makers to ensure the best possible experience. The first partners will be announced later this year, and Tile hopes to potentially integrate its technology into nearly 30 billion consumer electronic devices at the chip level over the next five years.

This isn’t necessarily new ground for Tile. In January, it announced a partnership with HP, with the Elite Dragonfly laptop getting its own Tile integration. At the time, the Elite Dragonfly became the first PC with embedded Tile trackers that help you to find your device if it’s lost or stolen.

The company’s smart-location services were also embedded into the Dragonfly laptop as a Tile Windows App. You could also use the Tile mobile app on iOS and Android to find lost laptops, or activate Tile’s finding network if the laptop is moved out of Bluetooth range. Even the last location of the laptop was able to be pulled up.

“This collaboration with Tile is an exciting addition to our world-class wireless connectivity solutions. We are always looking for ways to further enhance PC platform experiences and, in this case, we enable new capabilities including enhanced security by simplifying device tracking and recovery for both consumer and commercial PCs,” said Eric Mclaughlin, vice president of Client Computing Group and GM of Wireless Solutions Group for Intel.

Tile’s partnership with Intel opens up Tile as a solution for every laptop entering the market in the coming years. Building on features like Intel vPro, which can remotely wipe and disable lost PCs, this also shows that Intel is looking to simplify PC recovery efforts for consumers and enterprises alike.

Tile says that in a survey, nearly half of all respondents said the most common place they lose items is in their own home. In addition, 72% also said the ability to locate their lost or misplaced laptop would be “very” or “extremely valuable.” There’s no doubt a lot of lost PCs are about to be found again in the future.

