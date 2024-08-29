Target is selling Lenovo laptops for $150, with a catch

Considering the back to school shopping season is in full swing, now is one of the best times of the year to look for laptop deals. Of course, you’ll find markdowns on a wide array of models at just about every retailer, so sometimes finding the best discounts can be a little tough. It’s our job to stay on top of all the best sales though, and we recently came across a Target promo we’d like to share:

For a limited time, Target is selling a refurbished version of the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $150. At full price, this model can go for upwards of $270.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Sometimes all you need is an entry-level laptop for basic tasking, including web browsing, note-taking, watching movies, and maybe the occasional video game or two. This is exactly the kind of tasking that the Lenovo Slim 3 is designed to handle. Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU and integrated ARM Mali-G52 graphics, this Lenovo laptop actually runs on Chrome OS; so don’t be surprised if you see this model pop up amongst some of our best Chromebook deals.

The Ip Slim 3 is equipped with a 14-inch 1920 x 1080p display with an anti-glare seal. While it’s not the brightest or most colorful Chromebook screen out there, it still gets the job done. You’ll also have your choice of two USB ports (one USB-A and one USB-C), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. On a full charge, the Ip Slim 3 should last for up to 13 hours, which should be plenty of juice for the average school day.

We understand you may be hesitant to go with a refurbished product, but hear us out: this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has been rebuilt by Lenovo to like-new condition. You’ll also get the same one-year limited warranty that a person buying the product brand-new would receive.

We field a ton of Target sales in our daily deals dives, and this is definitely one of the best Chromebook markdowns we’ve seen on a refurbished product.

Save over $100 when you purchase the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at Target, and be sure to check out some of the other refurbished laptop deals we’ve been logging. We also have a solid list of student laptop deals. And with Labor Day just around the corner, we have plenty of Labor Day deals to peruse, too!