  1. News

Hubble captures a snake-like spiral galaxy in the constellation of Serpens

Georgina Torbet
By

The image from the Hubble Space Telescope shared this week shows a “serpentine” galaxy with winding, snake-like spiral arms, and is appropriately enough located in the constellation of Serpens, or The Snake. Technically known as NGC 5921, the galaxy is located 80 million light-years away.

The lazily winding spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 5921 snake across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
The lazily winding spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 5921 snake across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This galaxy lies approximately 80 million light-years from Earth, and much like our own galaxy, the Milky Way, contains a prominent bar – a central linear band of stars. Roughly half of all spiral galaxies may contain bars. These bars affect their parent galaxies by fueling star formation and influencing the motion of stars and interstellar gas. ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Walsh; Acknowledgment: R. Colombari

The galaxy NGC 5921 is a type called a barred spiral galaxy, like our Milky Way. The bar refers to the strip of bright light across the center of the galaxy, which is a region of dust and gas where many stars are born — hence why it glows brightly. Around half of known galaxies have bars, and researchers think that they develop as galaxies get older and dust and gas are drawn in toward their center by gravity.

The image was taken as part of a Hubble study into how the supermassive black holes at the hearts of galaxies relate to the stars within them. Hubble used its Wide Field Camera 3 instrument to take the image, which was combined with data from the ground-based Gemini Observatory.

“The two telescopes helped astronomers better understand the relationship between galaxies like NGC 5921 and the supermassive black holes they contain,” Hubble scientists write. “Hubble’s contribution determined the masses of stars in the galaxies. Hubble also took measurements that helped calibrate the observations from Gemini. Together, Hubble and Gemini provided astronomers with a census of nearby supermassive black holes in a diverse variety of galaxies.”

Hubble and Gemini have teamed up before in the past, such as when observations from both telescopes were combined with data from NASA’s Juno spacecraft to learn more about the complex atmosphere of Jupiter.

Editors' Recommendations

This extreme exoplanet’s atmosphere is being sunburned by its host star

This is an artist's illustration of the planet KELT-20b which orbits a blue-white star. The giant planet is so close to its star (5 million miles) the torrent of ultraviolet radiation from the star heats the planet's atmosphere to over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

This galaxy is a mind-bending 13.5 billion light-years away

A zoom-in image of galaxy HD1.

James Webb’s MIRI instrument about to face most daunting challenge yet

MIRI is inspected in the giant clean room at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, in 2012.

NASA calls off second try at moon rocket launchpad test

NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 review: Blurry sequel stalls out

Sonic and Knuckles clash in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

UFC PPV: How much is Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie?

Image of Covington and Masvidal being separated by Dana White.

FuboTV channel, price, plans, packages and add-ons

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

Chromebook deals — must-have models on sale from $99 today

HP 2-in-1 Chromebook in tent mode.

Dancing with the Stars is moving to Disney+ this fall

Two contestants from Dancing With the Stars.

OnePlus’ first foldable might just be an Oppo rebadge

Illustration of a OnePlus foldable

Apple’s AirTags keep being tagged in domestic abuse cases

Apple AirTag close up.

Why the Masters and UFC 273 make ESPN+ an unmatched streaming value

the masters and ufc 273 make espn plus an unmatched streaming value tiger woods shot feature image