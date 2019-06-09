Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Hubble captures our galactic twin, the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7773

Georgina Torbet
By
hubble image nc 7773 galactic maturity
The galaxy NGC 7773 as imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3. ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Walsh

This picture-perfect galaxy is called NGC 7773, and is located in the constellation of Pegasus, 357 million light-years away from Earth. It is in many ways similar to our galaxy, the Milky Way, as both are a type of galaxy called a barred spiral galaxy. You can see the “bar” of bright light running horizontally across the center of the galaxy; a central structure of dust and gas in which new stars are born.

Astronomers believe that bars develop later in the life cycle of galaxies, when the dust, gas, and other material that floats between stars is gradually drawn toward the center of the galaxy due to gravitational forces. Between one third and two thirds of all galaxies have bars, but it has been observed that younger galaxies are less likely to have a bar. This suggests that bars develop over time and that their presence indicates an older galaxy.

Galaxies like NGC 7773 are useful to study because of their similarities to the Milky Way. If we can learn about how these other galaxies develop and mature, we can apply the findings to our understanding of our own galaxy.

This image was captured with an instrument called the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFCS3) on the Hubble Space Telescope. This crucial instrument was installed on Hubble in 2009 and is responsible for capturing many of the beautiful Hubble images that you’ll see across the internet.

Earlier this year, on January 8, the camera unexpectedly shut down. The camera initiated the shutdown process autonomously because data erroneously indicated a problem with its voltage levels. Other telemetry circuits also displayed incorrect voltage levels, which let the scientists know that the problem was with the measuring of the voltage levels, not with the actual voltage.

Fortunately, NASA technicians were able to bring the instrument back online on January 17. They reset the telemetry circuits and other boards, then collected engineering data to ensure everything was running smoothly. After running calibrations for several days, the team were able to bring the instrument back to operations and it has been running successfully since then.

In its life so far, the WFCS3 has taken over 240,000 observations, making it the most used of Hubble’s current instruments.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays
Up Next

Two baby gas giants spotted in orbit around a distant star
james webb telescope vacuum testing 190302vbm4jwst01068approvedng190594 1
Emerging Tech

James Webb telescope undergoes vacuum testing, finally moving toward launch

The long-delayed James Webb telescope is finally moving toward completion. The telescope passed a round of testing, in which the craft is exposed to a simulation of the space environment.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
baby gas giants pds 70 image 7251 2e 70b and c 1
Emerging Tech

Two baby gas giants spotted in orbit around a distant star

Two baby planets have been spotted forming around a distant young star called PDS 70. The two planets are growing into gas giants, and one of them came as a complete surprise to the astronomers imaging the star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
milky way black hole gas disk nrao19cb05 afrtistimp 05232019 1
Emerging Tech

Milky Way’s supermassive black hole is wrapped in a vast mantle of cool gas

Scientists have long theorized that there must be vast amounts of gas and dust orbiting the huge black hole at the center of our galaxy, forming an accretion disk. Now astronomers have observed the entire accretion disk for the first time.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex satellites light pollution trails made by starlink
Emerging Tech

SpaceX satellites could threaten vital telescope data, experts warn

The International Astronomical Union has warned of the potential problems to science that satellites like SpaceX's recent launch could cause due to light pollution and interference with telescopes and radio signals.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
bird to expand its shared fleet with this 2 seat moped like machine cruiser
Cars

Bird to expand its shared fleet with this 2-seat moped-like machine

Bird's rentable scooters are available in more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and now it's planning to add a moped-like electric bike to its fleet. The Cruiser is a chunky two-wheeler with a large seat for two people.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
zuck ai downey jr robert iron man avengers poster
Movies & TV

Robert Downey Jr. embraces his inner Tony Stark to save the world for real

At Amazon’s Re:Mars conference, Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. unveiled the Footprint Coalition, a new organization devoted to solving climate change using robotics and artificial intelligence. Iron Man would be proud.
Posted By Chris Gates
watch amazons all new delivery drone zipping through the sky amazon prime air 2019
Emerging Tech

Watch Amazon’s all-new delivery drone zipping through the sky

Amazon has taken the wraps off its newly-designed delivery drone. Packed with advanced safety features, the company made the bold claim that it may be just a few months from launching a delivery service using the flying machine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
international-space-station-visits
Emerging Tech

If you want to visit the ISS, you’d better start saving. And working out, too

The International Space Station (ISS) will soon begin accepting space tourists. But not just anyone will be allowed on board -- there will be a strict set of training requirements for potential astronauts, NASA told Digital Trends.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa mars helicopter testing pia23151 16 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars Helicopter is ready to take to the red skies

NASA's Mars Helicopter is almost ready for its trip to the Red Planet alongside the Mars 2020 rover next year. The helicopter passed tests including a simulation of the cold, thin Martian atmosphere and checking the delivery system.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
DJI Mavic Air Review
Photography

Take to the skies with DJI’s best drone deals, including $120 off Mavic Air

DJI's line of drones and gimbals just got a bit more enticing. Through June 16, the DJI Summer Sale means discounts as big as three-figures on the most popular products, from the Mavic 2 Zoom to the Ronin-S gimbal.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best sleep apps
Emerging Tech

Want a good night’s sleep? Delete that sleep-tracking app, expert advises

Sleep-tracking apps could be making your sleep worse, a British sleep expert has warned. The use of sleep tracking technology can raise anxieties about sleep to the point where users can actually develop insomnia.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight heat probe solution pia23272 16 640x350 1
Emerging Tech

How to move a mole: NASA scientists design rescue operation for Mars lander

NASA's InSight lander is facing some challenges. One of its instruments, the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package, got stuck while drilling several months ago. Now scientists have a plan to save the drill.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
x ray trace map nicernightmovesnolabels sm 1
Emerging Tech

This beautiful map of the sky traces key sources of X-rays as seen from the ISS

NASA has released an image showing mapping data gathered by the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer instrument aboard the ISS. It traces the X-ray sources which NICER captures during its night time passes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle