Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Hubble captures an archetypal spiral galaxy in the constellation of Leo

Georgina Torbet
By
hubble spiral galaxy leo iconic
The stunning NGC 2903 galaxy, located in the constellation of Leo (The Lion). The image was captured by Hubble as part of a survey of 145 nearby disk galaxies. ESA/Hubble & NASA, L. Ho et al.

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an ideal example of the archetypal spiral galaxy. The NGC 2903 galaxy is located in the constellation of Leo (The Lion) as is approximately 30 million light-years away. It is notable for its high rate of new star creation, which is particularly active in the center.

A spiral galaxy is the iconic shape that you likely imagine when you think of a galaxy. The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy, as are the nearby Andromeda and Triangulum Galaxies. They consist of a flat rotating disk, with a concentration of stars in the center of the disk forming an area called the bulge. Spiral galaxies have arms which reach out from their center, in which new stars are born, often making the arms glow as bright as the center of the spiral because of the hot young stars located inside them.

Spiral arms can have different properties too, either being the looser, more hazy type found in Sc or SBc galaxies, or the tight, closely wrapped arms found in Sa and SBa galaxies. As an SB type galaxy, NGC 2903 has looser arms which travel out further from its center.

The NGC 2903 galaxy, like our Milky Way, is a subtype of spiral galaxy called a bar spiral galaxy. The bar is a elongated section in the middle of the galaxy which forms a kind of central structure, affecting both the movement of stars and gases within the galaxy and the movement of the spiral arms. Between one third and two thirds of all spiral galaxies have bars, and it is believed that these areas act as additional stellar nurseries in which stars are born. In the image above you can see the elongated bar of bright white light right in the middle of the galaxy.

The image was captured as part of a Hubble survey which observed the central regions of 145 nearby disk galaxies. Astronomers were looking at the heart of galaxies to learn more about the black holes that lurk there, and how the stars, gas, and dust close by interact with them. Two monochromatic images were captured using two spectral filters, and the differences in brightness between the images were used to calculate the different hues in the final image.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights
drone delivers life saving kidney for transplant patient delivery
Emerging Tech

Drone delivers lifesaving kidney for transplant patient in world first

A medical facility in Maryland has become the first to use a drone to deliver a kidney for transplant into a patient. The specially built drone is capable of maintaining and monitoring a viable human organ during flight.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best e cig
Emerging Tech

Confused by too many e-cigarette options? We found the best of the best

From disposables to mechanical and box mods, here’s our list of the best e-cigarettes available on the market today to help you kick the cigarette habit.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the 5 best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Petzl to Uco, here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh
uc irvine smart material temperature gettyimages 691051643
Emerging Tech

Smart clothes could let you change your temperature with the touch of a button

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine, are developing a smart material which can regulate its temperature, potentially with the tap of a smartphone app. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
japanese gan people dont exist screen shot 2019 05 03 at 16 23 06
Emerging Tech

A.I. is getting scary good at generating fake humans. Watch this demo

Researchers from Japan have shown off a new artificial intelligence system that's able to create photorealistic, high-res videos of people who don't actually exist outside of a computer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 123 6a00d8341cfbd053ef01a73dc75232970d 800wi
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Escooter safety, Swarm A.I., Spotify’s voice-enabled ads

On today’s DT Live, we look into the potential dangers of riding escooters, Spotify’s voice-enabled advertising, Swarm A.I., the induction of Microsoft’s Solitaire into the video game hall of fame, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
tech for less star wars lightsaber giveaway feat
Emerging Tech

Giveaway: If the force is with you, this badass lightsaber could be yours

Throughout the galaxy are countless Star Wars toys and gadgets. On this week’s Tech for Less, we’re digging into some of our current favorites in celebration of May the Fourth. And to top it off, we’re giving away one badass…
Posted By Chris DeGraw
underwater robot eating fish poop gettyimages 997876800
Emerging Tech

Future underwater robots could charge their batteries by eating fish poop

The U.S. Navy wants to find a way to create underwater robots that can stay submerged for longer. Their idea? Giving it special batteries that can be recharged by eating fish poop.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
charlotte nc escooters passport lime bird skip smart cities feat
Emerging Tech

Most cities can’t deal with escooters. Charlotte, NC wants to show them how

The city of Charlotte, North Carolina believes that escooters can have a positive impact on the world, so it's partnered with a shipping logistics company to figure out the best way for cities all over the globe to welcome micromobility…
Posted By John R. Quain
spacex resupply iss mission falcon cropped
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launch to resupply ISS finally goes off after several delays

After a number of delays, the SpaceX mission to resupply the International Space Station has launched. Originally scheduled for April 30, the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket had to be put on hold due to several electrical problems.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
bioprinting vascular networks 0502 miller lmori lg 209hf37 1
Emerging Tech

Breakthrough in bioprinting could enable 3D printing of replacement organs

A technique for bioprinting tissues allows scientists to create vascular networks like those used in the body to transport blood, air, and other fluids, in an important step towards the 3D-printing of replacement organs.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble legacy field mosaic s spectacular wide view of the universe
Emerging Tech

See 265,000 galaxies in the epic Hubble Legacy Field mosaic

A stunning new mosaic of images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an incredible 265,000 galaxies, stretching back to the early universe 500 million years after the Big Bang.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight mars sunrise sunset pia23201 hires 1
Emerging Tech

See the sun rise and set on another planet in these InSight images

NASA's InSight lander has captured a view of the sunrise and sunset on Mars in a pair of images. The lander also captured an image of drifting clouds in the sky over its seismometer.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle