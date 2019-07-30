News

Sen. Josh Hawley wants to ban infinite scroll and autoplay videos

Allison Matyus
By
Josh Hawley
Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's Office

A U.S. senator wants to ban autoplay video, infinite scroll, and other features he says contribute to social media addiction.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology (SMART) Act on Tuesday, according to a press release. It would ban certain features that “exploit” users.

“Big tech has embraced a business model of addiction,” Hawley said in a statement. “Too much of the ‘innovation’ in this space is designed not to create better products, but to capture more attention by using psychological tricks that make it difficult to look away. This legislation will put an end to that and encourage true innovation by tech companies.”

The bill would ban infinite scroll and autoplay, though there would be some exceptions for autoplay on music streaming platforms. It would also ban”achievements” that are meant to keep you engaged on a social platform, unless they give you access to improved services.

Hawley also wants to make it harder for companies to trick you into accepting sketchy terms or notifications, requiring them to design “accept” and “decline” boxes that look the same.

The SMART Act would also make social media companies provide an in-app tool that would allow users to track how long they spend on social media and even cap their maximum time on the apps.

Instagram and Facebook already have similar “Manage Your Time” features where users can see how much time they have spent on the app and set daily reminders to put a cap how long they can scroll through their feeds. Digital Detoxes have also become more popular  — they entail refraining entirely from any use of technology for a certain period of time.

Hawley’s press release points to a Global Web Index report showing that people spend much more time on social media than they used to. According to the report, users spend an average of 2 hours a day on social media — a 56% increase from 2012, when users spent an average of 1 hour and 20 minutes a day. 

Hawley frequently stands against and criticizes big tech companies. In June, he introduced the Ending Support for Internet Censorship Act, which would hold major tech companies like Facebook or YouTube liable for anything posted on their platform. That particular bill focuses on limiting political bias on social network platforms, but could fundamentally change the internet as we know it by opening up Big Tech companies to a massive amount of lawsuits.

Digital Trends reached out to Sen. Hawley’s office to see any of his fellow senators or anyone in the house would sponsor the bill with him, but have yet to hear back. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Tesla will show its cyberpunk, Blade Runner-inspired pickup by the end of 2019
Tesla truck teaser
Cars

Tesla will show its cyberpunk, Blade Runner-inspired pickup by the end of 2019

Tesla has started designing its long-promised pickup truck. The yet-unnamed model will come with dual-motor all-wheel drive and lots of torque, plus it will be able to park itself. It could make its debut in 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
note 9 stylus on phone
Mobile

Note 10 Plus leaks show 5G, amazing carrier deals, and more specs details

There's just over a week to go until we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked on August 7, and new leaks claim we'll see a 5G Note 10 Plus, and some incredible carrier deals.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
News

Before U.S. trade sanctions, Huawei worked on a Google-powered smart speaker

According to a report from The Information, the Chinese tech giant Huawei worked with Google to create a smart assistant. The plans were dismissed after U.S. trade sanctions against the company.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
liz smart bottle cleans itself and reminds you to drink water noerden2092
News

The LIZ Smart bottle reminds you when to drink water and cleans itself

The LIZ Smart Bottle is designed to help people drink more water -- and to keep that water clean. This smart bottle features long battery life, built-in cleaning features, and more.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
nvidia rtx apollo 11 moon landing 50th anniversary with technology
Computing

You can now moonwalk on the moon with Nvidia’s A.I. and ray tracing tech

Mastered the moonwalk? How about doing the moonwalk on the moon? Thanks to the power of artificial intelligence and Nvidia's ray tracing technology, you'll be able to moonwalk as if you're part of the Apollo 11 moon walk crew.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
honor play front and back
Mobile

Honor’s going to put a pop-up camera on its Honor Vision smart TV

Next month, Honor will add another product type to its name, and it’s looking increasingly likely the company will launch some kind of smart television. Here’s what we know so far about Honor’s TV ambitions.
Posted By Andy Boxall
airbus test flying car mem 2
Emerging Tech

Saudi prince is planning a futuristic city with robot dinosaurs and flying cars

Want to live in a city featuring drone taxis, glow-in-the-dark beaches, and robot dinosaurs? Thanks to the deep pockets of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it could really happen.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pinterest new shopping hub personal
Social Media

Pinterest aims to be more than just inspiration with its new shopping hub

Pinterest now has a dedicated home for your personalized shopping recommendations. Available from the home feed, the platform now collects products based on user interests in a single location.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Capital One Data Breach
News

New Capital One data breach affects 100 million people. Here’s the very latest

A massive data breach of Capital One exposed approximately 100 million people's personal data, including nearly about 80,000 bank account numbers and 140,000 Social Security numbers. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Mathew Katz
audi etron gt concept production 2020 small e tron 5103
Cars

Here’s why this Texas racetrack won’t let electric cars onto its drag strip

Texas Motor Speedway has banned competitors from racing in an electric car. It's not worried about a Tesla beating a Mercedes-AMG, but it is concerned about not being sufficiently equipped to put out an electric car fire.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the 2020 Democratic primary debate
News

How and where to watch tonight’s second Democratic 2020 primary debate

CNN will air the second Democratic primary debate on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 20 candidates set to take the stage over two nights. You can watch the whole thing for free online starting at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 30.
Posted By Mathew Katz
ps5 pre order available for 1000 on swedish website ps4 controller stock photo
Gaming

The PS5 is available for pre-order from a Swedish retailer for over $1,000

A Swedish retailer has posted a listing for Sony's PS5, and while it doesn't offer new technical details, it does include a staggering price point that is far higher than we expected.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
windows 10 april 2018 update next week spring
Computing

A new Cloud Download feature could change the way you reinstall Windows 10

A new Cloud Download feature in Windows 10 could make it much much easier to reinstall the operating system in the event of failure, eliminating recovery images, USB sticks or DVDs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Nintendo switch lite new console mobile on the go undocked built in controllers
Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for pre-order

Pre-orders have officially opened up for the Nintendo Switch Lite at several retailers. The system is available to order in four different styles, and will release on September 20.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin