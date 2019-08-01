News

Moen is adding support for Siri, Apple HomeKit to its U smart shower

Clayton Moore
By

We were already pretty impressed with the Moen U smart shower, but the pricey but luxurious line of smart home showers has even more appeal now that the products support Apple’s HomeKit platform. The new innovation will enable Apple fans to control the shower using only voice commands to Apple’s popular digital assistant Siri via iPhone, iPad or the market-challenged HomePod smart speaker.

Owners will be able to issue a series of simple commands to activate the shower or control options like temperature or water pressure. More advanced users can also program a scene that can set all of your favorite settings automatically.

The Moen U by Moen is a cloud-based, app-driven digital shower that also offers Wi-Fi mobile connectivity. The manufacturer claims that its top-of-the-line smart home showers offer the ultimate in personalization, with up to a dozen customizable presets. In addition to the new Apple HomeKit and Siri voice command options, customers can also control the shower with the smartphone app or the in-shower controller.

The shower is available with a two- or four-outlet digital valve that offers precise thermostatic temperature control. Users can further customize the Moen U by Moen with up to four shower fixtures such as showerheads, body sprays, or other popular fixtures. Water temperatures are available in a range from 60 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. For those who aren’t partial to Siri, all the settings can be controlled manually, including the ability to set two preset profiles. The smartphone app is also able to configure another dozen presets including names, greetings, temperature, shower duration, and notifications.

The Moen U is also equipped with a 5-inch LCD screen that displays shower feedback based around colors. It’s a delightfully innovative application of smart home technology. but it will cost you a pretty penny. The U by Moen version that comes with a two-outlet valve and the controller will set you back around $1,200. For the ultimate indulgence, you can buy the version with four outlets and the controller for around $2,300. Moen also sells a battery backup kit for $65 that will keep the shower functional in case power is interrupted temporarily.

