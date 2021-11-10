  1. News

NASA offers new date for crewed lunar landing as hopes for 2024 fade

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA has revealed that it won’t meet its 2024 target date for landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

Speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, NASA chief Bill Nelson said the date, set by the Trump administration in 2019, was “not grounded in technical feasibility,” adding that the space agency is now looking at “no earlier than 2025” for the lunar landing.

The news will not come as a great surprise to those who have been following the development of NASA’s moon-focused Artemis program, with a slew of issues — rising costs and the pandemic among them — putting increasing pressure on the original 2024 deadline.

During the call, Nelson explained that a recent court case brought by aerospace company Blue Origin regarding a contract dispute linked to lunar lander project also impacted its plans, losing the agency seven months in litigation.

The NASA chief discussed the two Artemis missions that will take place before the crewed lunar landing. Artemis I, which will see the first use of its almighty SLS “megarocket” and Orion spacecraft, was supposed to launch this year but is now set for spring 2022 at the earliest, while Artemis II, which will send a crew on a flyby of the moon using the same spaceflight system, is slated for 2024.

Nelson also spoke of a space race with China, which is currently building out its new Earth-orbiting space station as well as eyeing the moon for a crewed landing.

“The Chinese space program is increasingly capable of landing Chinese taikonauts much earlier than originally expected,” the NASA chief said, adding that the U.S. will be “as aggressive as we can be, in a safe and technically feasible way, to beat our competitors with boots on the moon” in the first lunar landing of this century.

Whether NASA can meet its new 2025 timeline for the first crewed lunar landing since 1972 remains to be seen, but Nelson stressed that for it to have a chance, the agency will need additional cash from Congress.

“There will be the need of a significant increase in funding,” Nelson said, adding: “And that’s going to be starting with the 2023 budget.”

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday HP Envy deals for November 2021

hp envy x360 15 17 oled amd 1

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR platform will officially run on T-Mobile’s 5G network

qualcomm snapdragon 778G+ 695 480+ 680 5G 4G MOBILE PLATFORM

How to watch NASA launch SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts tomorrow

watch spacex reuse falcon 9 booster for record seventh time launch

Best vacuum cleaner deals for November 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Monoprice’s Monolith headphones based on exotic AMT tech cost just $1,000

Monoprice Monolith AMT headphones.

Unity just made a blockbuster purchase with massive metaverse implications

A visual effects shot from Mortal Engines.

Early OnePlus 10 Pro renders reveal Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra-inspired camera bump

early oneplus 10 pro renders leak 2

Best AirPods deals for November 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best Headphone Deals for November 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

FuboTV hits 1 million subscribers as revenue spikes in third quarter

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.

Best Chromebook deals for November 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best Black Friday monitor deals 2021: What to buy today

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for November 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal