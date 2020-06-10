  1. News

No Man’s Sky adds crossplay and will join Xbox Game Pass

By

A new update will bring crossplay to No Man’s Sky on Thursday, June 11, allowing PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players to play No Man’s Sky together for the first time.

“Making No Man’s Sky available to vast new audiences, and allowing those audiences to come together, has been something we’ve been building towards for a long time,” Hello Games founder Sean Murray said in a statement. We’re lucky to have one of the nicest and most welcoming gaming communities there is, and it’s a delight to be able to allow them to play together.”

Players can be matched with others across platforms on the Space Anomaly, in space, or on planets. Players from the same platform as you will be identified with a corresponding icon, and anyone using a different platform will be displayed with a controller icon.

No Man’s Sky joins the growing list of other cross-platform games, including Fortnite, Rocket League, Minecraft, as more publishers have started warming to the practice.

No Man’s Sky will also be available on Xbox Game Pass starting June 11 for both Xbox One and Windows. A new Windows 10 version of the game will launch alongside the update.

Hello Games hinted at these “ambitious additions” to No Man’s Sky and several free updates, that included the Beyond update that added a free multiplayer mode named No Man’s Sky Online, back in April.

