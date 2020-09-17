Actress Tatiana Maslany has reportedly been cast to play the title superhero in Marvel’s She-Hulk series that will debut on Disney+.
Maslany — best known for her starring role in the Emmy-nominated TV series, Orphan Black — will play the main character in the series, Jennifer Walters, according to Deadline.
The Disney+ series will be directed by Kat Coiro, though no release date has been set yet.
She-Hulk was the last major character that Stan Lee co-created for Marvel comics.
In the comics, Walters is a talented lawyer and Bruce Banner’s cousin. After she is shot by a mobster, Walters needs a quick blood transfusion. Bruce (better known as the Hulk) happens to be the only person with a compatible blood type who’s nearby.
Unlike the Hulk, however, Walters is able to keep her memories and personality whenever she turns big and green.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best superhero movies of all time
- Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 adds Marvel’s mightiest heroes and villains
- Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, War Machine spotted in Marvel’s Avengers beta files
- Marvel’s Avengers character guide: The best builds for each hero
- Black Widow: Everything we know about Marvel’s Phase 4 movie