  1. News

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just found its ‘She-Hulk’ star

By

Actress Tatiana Maslany has reportedly been cast to play the title superhero in Marvel’s She-Hulk series that will debut on Disney+. 

Maslany — best known for her starring role in the Emmy-nominated TV series, Orphan Black — will play the main character in the series, Jennifer Walters, according to Deadline.

The Disney+ series will be directed by Kat Coiro, though no release date has been set yet.

She-Hulk was the last major character that Stan Lee co-created for Marvel comics.

In the comics, Walters is a talented lawyer and Bruce Banner’s cousin. After she is shot by a mobster, Walters needs a quick blood transfusion. Bruce (better known as the Hulk) happens to be the only person with a compatible blood type who’s nearby.

Unlike the Hulk, however, Walters is able to keep her memories and personality whenever she turns big and green. 

