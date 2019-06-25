Digital Trends
News

San Francisco is now the first city in the U.S. to ban the sale of e-cigarettes

Allison Matyus
By

San Francisco has become the first city in the U.S. to ban the sales of e-cigarettes in stores and online. 

The San Francisco City Council voted to approve the ban on Tuesday and will go to San Francisco Mayor London Breed next to be signed into law. The ban is the first of its kind in the U.S. and only focuses on e-cigarettes. It does not include regular cigarettes and other tobacco products or recreational marijuana. 

The popular e-cigarette company, Juul, is based in San Francisco, and according to Bloomberg, is expected to rack in $3.4 billion in revenue this year. Altria Group Inc., which sells Marlboro cigarettes, also has a 35% stake in Juul Labs Inc. Since the proposed ban wouldn’t go into effect until at least seven months after a signature from the time Breed signs it, Juul’s products won’t be off the city’s shelves any time soon. 

E-cigarettes like Juul contain nicotine and studies have shown more and more that e-cigarettes can be harmful to your health. Juul advertises its products as being a safer alternative to cigarette smoking, or even targeting those cigarette smokers looking to quit, but studies show e-cigarette smokers are less likely to quit than smokers who have never used these kinds of devices.

“There is so much we don’t know about the health impacts of these products, but we do know that e-cigarette companies are targeting our kids in their advertising and getting them hooked on addictive nicotine products,” Breed said in a statement, according to CNBC. “We need to take action to protect the health of San Francisco’s youth and prevent the next generation of San Franciscans from becoming addicted to these products.”

While the FDA won’t be regulating e-cigarettes until 2021, sixteen states have already been cracking down on tobacco and e-cigarette use by raising the age consumers can buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. Juul has released statements saying that they agree and applaud these decisions. 

“Tobacco 21 laws fight one of the largest contributors to this problem – sharing by legal-age peers – and they have been shown to dramatically reduce youth-use rates. That is why we are committed to working with lawmakers to enact these effective policies and hope more jurisdictions follow,” Kevin Burns, Juul Labs Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement on June 18.

Bloomberg reported that the e-cigarette company is against a complete ban and wants to keep e-cigarette options available for those over 21 to purchase in San Francisco. Digital Trends reached out to Juul for a comment on the proposed ban, but we’ve yet to hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The $1,300 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is here: What you need to know
Up Next

Binge while you can. The Office will officially be removed from Netflix in 2021
chevrolet releases in car pizza ordering application marketplace domino s
Cars

Chevrolet’s in-car pizza-ordering app is the start of an ecommerce revolution

Chevrolet has added Domino's in-car pizza delivery app to Marketplace, an ecommerce platform that equips millions of cars built since 2017. Users can order a pizza on-the-go by tapping the screen a few times, and have it delivered where…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Hacker with Computer
Mobile

Hackers conduct prolonged cyberattack against phone network, says security firm

A security company says a prolonged cyberattack against global phone networks, where hackers have apparently collected data related to phone conversations and even the physical location of the device, has taken place.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best instant pot deals before amazon prime day 2019 selling featured
Smart Home

Find the best Instant Pot deals to shop before Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through midnight July 16. If you've been waiting for Prime Day to buy an Instant Pot, Amazon has primed the buying pump with sweet deals on top-selling products such as Instant Pot.
Posted By Bruce Brown
bmw vision m next concept previews the sports car of 2020s dt 17
Cars

BMW is planning high-performance hybrids, as well as hot-rodded EVs

BMW development chief Klaus Fröhlich told Digital Trends he thinks the company's M division will release a high-performance hybrid after 2025. In the meantime, it will focus on leveraging the benefits of plug-in hybrid tech to boost…
Posted By Ronan Glon
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
bye camera removes people ai byebyecamera
Photography

Create apocalyptic A.I. world with this camera app that removes people from pics

What would the shots in your camera roll look like without any people? Bye Bye Camera is a new iOS app that uses artificial intelligence to remove all people from the photo., but it's not designed for practical applications.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
self assembling micro robot tiny car screen shot 2019 06 25 at 17 24 20
Emerging Tech

Self-assembling microrobots can be programmed to form a tiny steerable car

A new type of self-assembling mobile micromachine can be programmed to assemble into different formations -- ranging from a tiny car to a miniature rocket. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is coming to T-Mobile on June 28

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is the flagship of the S10 line, and it's expensive at $1,300. But, it's the only one of Samsung's latest phones that can connect to a 5G network. It's available from Sprint and Verizon, and now T-Mobile.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
guinness record basketball robot toyota
Emerging Tech

Swish! Toyota’s basketball bot earns a Guinness record with 2,020 perfect throws

A basketball-shooting robot built by Toyota just picked up a Guinness World Record for successfully sinking 2,020 baskets in a row without ever missing a shot. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Gaming

Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again

The 2019 edition of the Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off. Running into July, the Steam Summer Sale offers huge discounts on some of the PC's biggest games, including recent titles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
News

Instagram CEO says the app doesn’t listen to your conversations

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri told CBS News' Gail King in a recent interview that Instagram does not listen to its users, even though you may see ads related to products you were talking about with a friend, but never actually searched for.
Posted By Allison Matyus
leica m e typ 240 announced l1000255 edit
Photography

Leicas are never cheap, but the M-E sacrifices little and costs half as much

Drooling over that iconic red circle logo, but don't have a big budget? The Leica M-E is the most affordable rangefinder in the M series. Despite the entry-level price point, the M-E even offers performance improvements.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Bungie Destiny 2 crunch development developers patch weapon
Gaming

Bungie delays an upcoming Destiny 2 patch to avoid overworking developers

In response to a question about a patch fix for one of Destiny 2's weapons, a Bungie developer shared that it was delayed due to an effort to preserve work-life balance for the team.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
cell phone companies stop robocalls after fcc vote robo calls header
News

FTC and authorities crack down on companies responsible for 1 billion robocalls

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and law enforcement officials announced a new crackdown against illegal robocalls on Tuesday, targeting companies responsible for over a billion of the annoying calls. 
Posted By Allison Matyus