 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Huge digital waterfall wows travelers at Singapore’s Changi Airport

Trevor Mogg
By

Singapore’s Changi Airport won a prominent Best Airport award earlier this year, and that was even before it unveiled its dramatic revamp of Terminal 2.

The all-new facility opened a few days ago and offers a striking mix of nature, technology, and stylish good looks.

Recommended Videos

Of particular interest are the new digital installations for passengers to marvel at while they wait for their flights.

Related

The Wonderfall, for example, is a 4-story digital waterfall located between two lush gardens. Nearly 900 individual tiles were used to create the LED wall, which is seamlessly joined together into three large and flat segments. The video on the enormous display, which reaches the top of the departure hall, is set to instrumentals composed by Canadian artist Jean-Michel Blais.

A neat touch is the way that it frames the entrance to the elevator lobby, so it feels like you’re walking straight through it (don’t worry, no umbrella needed).

Those pausing to watch the display are encouraged to look out for little surprises such as a rainbow, butterflies, and a Kingfisher flying across the digital landscape.

The video below offers a look at The Wonderfall in action:

The transit area at Changi Airport’s all-new Terminal 2 also features a stunning new Dreamscape feature that comprises an immersive garden elevated over a pond, all of it laid out beneath a dynamic digital sky.

“Integrated with the airport’s weather system, it mimics daylight and weather conditions in real time,” Changi Airport says on its website, adding that occasionally the sky transforms into an underwater portal where fish, otters, and even a sampan boat — a type of small wooden vessel used along the rivers and coasts of Asia — float by.

The Dreamscape also includes more than 20,000 plants from more than 100 species, with special lighting designed to enhance their texture and structures.

Here’s a closer look at The Dreamscape:

First Look: Dreamscape

The Terminal 2 project at Singapore’s main international airport has taken nearly four years to complete, with much of the work done during the height of the COVID pandemic when the city-state closed its borders. Like many other places, Singapore is starting to see inbound tourism numbers recover, with Terminal 2 and the rest of the airport ready to welcome travelers from around the world.

Changi Airport is also known for its gorgeous Jewel complex, a shopping, dining, entertainment, and accommodation complex that opened in 2019 and is also home to the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Don’t panic, but GPU prices are starting to rise again
The RTX 4090 and RTX 3090 sitting on a table side-by-side.

Nvidia's best graphics card is regularly out of stock, and if it is in stock, it's pricier now than it was a few months ago. That's right -- finding the RTX 4090 at its recommended list price of $1,599 is no small feat right now. Does this mean that the dreaded GPU shortage is coming back? Not quite. It's too early to panic, but it's true that the RTX 4090 has seen an uptick in price, and there are a few reasons for that.

The RTX 4090 is expensive, but it's also good value, however counterintuitive that might sound. According to our own testing of the monster GPU, it serves up an 89% performance increase over the last-gen RTX 3090. It's absolutely unmatched in this generation, and will most likely remain that way, seeing as AMD has no plans to come out with an RTX 4090 equivalent. It's also massively faster than the RTX 4080, and the fact that it's favored over the 4080 shows up in the pricing.

Read more
Nvidia may launch three new Super GPUs to fight back AMD
Three RTX 4080 cards sitting on a pink background.

Nvidia may be readying three new GPUs -- the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4070 Super. We haven't seen Super cards since Nvidia's RTX 20-series, but if this leak turns out to be true, they're coming back. Will they be worthwhile enough to rank high among the best graphics cards? It's hard to say, but they could help it compete against AMD's recent GPUs.

The information comes from hongxing2020, a frequent leaker in the GPU space. Nvidia already has a decent spread of GPUs between the RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, and the RTX 4070. However, if a refresh to the Ada lineup is reportedly on the way, we might see some notable changes, but only if Nvidia decides to shake things up and use a different chip for at least two out of those three GPUs.

Read more
Best Buy’s Black Friday sale probably starts earlier than you thought
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

Best Buy just unveiled its plan for Black Friday 2023, and it involves ways for customers to get exclusive deals before the big rush. The biggest piece of news from the press release is that Black Friday deals are starting as early as October 27, three whole weeks before the official date of Black Friday. However, there are some caveats.

Best Buy is going to slowly unroll its Black Friday sales in three major stages. The first stage is called the Black Friday Early Access Sale for Members and runs from October 27 to 29. In order to get access to these deals you will have to be a member of the My Best Buy program. This is Best Buy's version of a Prime Membership. My Best Buy members get two-day shipping, access to product drops earlier than everyone else, and exclusive deals like this Black Friday event. The base plan costs $50 per year. This phase of the sale is very similar to the Prime Big Deal Days event that happened in early October.

Read more