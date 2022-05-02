Snapchat’s pocket-sized Pixy drone takes to the skies

Snap has unveiled its first camera drone — Pixy.

A promotional video (below) shows a group of friends sending Pixy skyward to capture footage of the trio as they goof around in the countryside.

Starting a flight with Pixy involves choosing one of several flight modes: hover, orbit, reveal, favorite, and follow. Follow, for example, prompts the autonomous device to track your movement, keeping you in the frame at all time as it snaps images and shoots video from the air.

The content, whether video or images, is then automatically stored wirelessly in Snapchat Memories.

From there, you can deploy Snapchat’s editing tools, Lenses, and Sounds to customize your content, including the application of quick Smart Edits such as Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D, and Jump Cut.

Once you’re done, you can quickly share your clip or photo via Snapchat or another platform.

Snap describes its new Pixy drone as “a pocket-sized, free-flying sidekick that’s a fit for adventures big and small.”

The diminutive flying machines tips the scales at a mere 100 grams (0.22 pounds) and begins and ends its flights in the palm of your hand. Protective guards around the propellors ensure that your fingers won’t get shredded as it comes in to land, saving you from the kind of horror show that befell Enrique Iglesias several years ago.

Pixy is available for purchase now in the U.S. and France for $230, though you’ll have to be extremely patient as the shipment time is currently showing at 16 weeks. Accessories include additional batteries, a dual battery charger, and a carrying strap that incorporates a bumper.

This is the second physical product to be released by Snap as it follows in the footsteps of the camera-equipped Snapchat Spectacles released by the company in 2016. The device, which can capture video and images and also offers augmented reality features, is now in its third iteration.

