 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Texas airport to get a 420-pound security robot

Trevor Mogg
By
Knightscope's K5 robot.
Knightscope

San Antonio international airport in Texas is deploying a 420-pound autonomous robot to bolster its security operations.

The 5-feet-4-inch K5 robot, built by California-based Knightscope, will be rolled out in the next couple of months.

Recommended Videos

K5 is equipped with a 360-degree camera and multiple microphones to monitor its surroundings, but its top speed of just 3 mph and its inability to handle stairs mean that it will be used mainly for monitoring rather than chasing down suspected criminals.

Specifically, K5 will “keep an eye on doors in parts of the airport that the public doesn’t have access to,” according to local media outlet San Antonio Express-News.

Alarms sound when these doors are opened accidentally or inappropriately. In such cases, the robot will check the badge of the person opening the door, with the information then transmitted to airport security personnel who will confirm whether the individual has access permissions and then act accordingly.

Local City Council member Jalen McKee-Rodriguez voted against K5’s deployment, saying that its presence “raises concerns about privacy, surveillance, and racial profiling … That’s a foundational concern I have with these types of robots and devices,” local news site Ksat.com reported.

But San Antonio director of airports Jesus Saenz Jr insisted that K5 “is not going to be utilized for surveillance, in no purposes whatsoever. This is not to surveillance individuals. This is a response to door alarms that occur at the airport.”

Knightscope’s K5 recently completed a trial deployment in New York City in an effort led by Mayor Eric Adams. Lasting less than a year, the trial invovled the wheel-based machine patrolling Times Square subway station, but in the end the robot had to be chaperoned by human officers after some passers-by tried to abuse it, the New York Times reported.

But now it sits “motionless like a sad Wall-E … gathering dust inside an empty storefront within New York City’s busiest subway station,” the Times said. Hopefully the same fate doesn’t await K5 at San Antonio airport.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
AMD’s new CPU slammed as ‘anti-consumer at best’
The AMD Ryzen 7 5700 propped up against an action figure.

AMD makes some of the best processors, but this one is most likely not one of them. According to a video review of the recently released Ryzen 7 5700, the CPU is not only a letdown -- it's downright misleading. Compared to previous non-X Ryzen processors, the 5700 appears to be significantly cutdown, which affects its performance in a big way.

Historically, AMD's non-X Ryzen CPUs were pretty much the same as their X counterparts, but with slightly lower clock speeds. Take the Ryzen 5 5600 and the Ryzen 5 5600X, for example. Both chips have six cores and 12 threads, as well as 32MB of cache, but the Ryzen 5 5600 has a clock speed of 4.4GHz, while the 5600X hits 4.6GHz. As a result, many chose the non-X part due to it being slightly cheaper while not being a major downgrade.

Read more
Nvidia just fixed a major issue with its GPUs
The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super on a pink background.

If you've been unhappy with the performance of your graphics card lately, you might want to check out Nvidia's latest beta driver. This is a hotfix driver, which is pretty unusual for Nvidia, but it can be helpful if you've been dealing with micro-stuttering, both in games and on the desktop. The update addresses four issues in total, but to get it, you'll have to dig a little deeper than the standard path of updating your drivers.

Nvidia typically bundles bug fixes with its usual Game Ready drivers, as urgent hotfixes tend to be few and far between. However, this time, Nvidia chose not to wait any longer and pushed four updates for its GPU range. The new driver version, 551.46, may fix annoying stuttering issues.

Read more
CableMod’s adapters damaged up to $74K worth of Nvidia GPUs
Melted 12VHPWR connector made by CableMod for the RTX 4090.

CableMod's adapters were meant to fix the problem of melting connectors on Nvidia's top GPU, the RTX 4090, but it appears that things didn't go as planned. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has posted a notice that the CableMod 12VHPWR angled adapters are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards. More than 25,300 adapters are to be returned, and the affected customers are eligible for a full refund.

The connectors on the RTX 4090 have been melting ever since the GPU hit the shelves in late 2022, and so far, the only fix seems to lie in careful installation and picking the right PC case that can accommodate this monstrous card. CableMod's angled adapters showed a lot of promise, at least initially. Seeing as bending the cable can contribute to the overheating, an angled adapter should have been just the fix -- but unfortunately, the melting continued, even with the use of CableMod's solution.

Read more