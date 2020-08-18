  1. News

Tokyo’s transparent public bathroom has a neat trick up its sleeve

By

The idea of using a public bathroom with transparent exterior walls would likely cause most people’s sphincters to twitch in horror.

So it may surprise you to learn that such a facility was recently installed in a park in Tokyo, Japan. In reality, using the bathroom isn’t really as daunting as it may at first seem, as the see-through walls automatically turn opaque when you go inside and lock the door. Just don’t forget to lock the door.

1 of 2
tokyo toilet project 1
Photo: Satoshi Nagare, courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
tokyo toilet project 2
Photo: Satoshi Nagare, courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

The unique restroom has been installed as part of the Nippon Foundation’s Tokyo Toilet Project. The initiative is aimed at improving the reputation of public bathrooms, which, according to the foundation, many people consider to be “dark, dirty, smelly, and scary” places.

Sixteen prominent architects have each been assigned a public bathroom in the city’s bustling Shibuya district and given the freedom to renovate it any way they like.

The bathroom featuring transparent walls is the work of Pritzker Prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban.

“Using the latest technology, the exterior glass turns opaque when locked,” Ban said. “This allows users to check the cleanliness and whether anyone is using the toilet from the outside. At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern.” Indeed, considering the banal design of most public bathrooms, Ban’s extraordinary creation must surely be one of the most striking efforts to date.

Japan has built a reputation over the years for its high-tech bathrooms, which often delight and confuse overseas tourists in equal measure. Aware that the panel of controls that come with the advanced toilets can sometimes befuddle, leading toilet makers in Japan teamed up a couple of years ago to create a set of unified symbols that subsequently gained official recognition from the International Organization for Standardization. See how many you recognize.

Editors' Recommendations

The 50 best shows on Netflix right now

best shows on netflix dark

The best bidet deals for August 2020: Cheap bidet toilet seats

best bidets euroto toilet bidet in bathroom

The 50 best shows on Hulu right now

Ann Dowd The Handmaid's Tale

Can UV light negate the 5-second rule for food?

5 second rule with Adonit Note UVC stylus

Astronomers have found our Milky Way’s galactic twin

an extremely distant galaxy that looks surprisingly like our Milky Way

Betelgeuse mystery explained using data from Hubble Space Telescope

The artist’s impression of the darkening of the red supergiant Betelgeuse.

More than a third of TikTok users in U.S. are reportedly 14 years old or younger

Video game industry sales soar to $3.6 billion in July

How Epic’s war with Apple and Google could backfire

Former Assassin’s Creed Valhalla director fired following investigation

Epic Games sued by Florida museum over Fortnite destination

fortnite atlantic coral castle atlantis

Facebook now lets businesses charge for online events

facebook paid event image

EA rebrands its subscription services as EA Play

electronic arts andrew wilson covid 19 coronavirus fifa apex legends ea debuts new games and products during e3 game conferen

Rockstar Games director and writer departs after nearly 20 years

Trump gives ByteDance 90 days to sell U.S. assets of TikTok