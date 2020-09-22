  1. News

U.K. has plans to create aerial drone zone superhighways to contain UAV traffic

By

The technology needed to drive delivery drones is already in existence, but laws have yet to catch up. To help take drone technology to the next step of mainstream adoption, the U.K. is currently in the process of establishing what could be the world’s first commercial drone corridor. This airspace will be available to any fully automated drones flying beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS), so long as it doesn’t require specialist hardware and conforms to basic technical regulations.

The unrestricted airspace — called the “Arrow Drone Zone” — will be located in the town of Reading, to the west of London, in the Thames Valley. The Drone Zone will be approximately 8 kilometers (5 miles) long and 500 meters (1,640 feet) wide. While it is referred to as a, well, zone for drones, it is technically unrestricted open airspace, meaning that drones and general aviation vehicles (read: airplanes and helicopters) will share the same space.

Drone Zone
Altitude Angel

Plans have been submitted to the U.K.’s Civil Aviation Authority, and, from the sound of things, the project is being fast-tracked — with “necessary infrastructure deployment” beginning within weeks. The site will be managed by drone airspace company Altitude Angel.

“Project Arrow and Arrow Drone Zones open the door to the next level in the evolution of [unmanned traffic management] and automated drone operations,” Richard Parker, CEO and founder of Altitude Angel, said in a statement. “The size of this step cannot be underestimated: BVLOS automated flight in unrestricted airspace is a very significant barrier to overcome in order to realize the vision of mass-commercial drone usage.”

While this is certainly a boundary-pushing development when it comes to the use of drones, it’s one of many initiatives around the world that are helping to prepare drone technology for prime time (and the preparedness of the general public along with it). Around the world, tests are already being carried out by leaders in fields like drone delivery to prove the feasibility of the tech. Should all go according to plan with this Drone Zone, it hopefully won’t be long before similar airspaces start opening up elsewhere. The future of your airborne Amazon deliveries might just depend on it.

Editors' Recommendations

Airbus shows off striking design of proposed hydrogen-powered plane

airbus shows off design of proposed hydrogen powered plane blended wing body aircraft

Saving the planet with a fleet of seed-bombing A.I. reforestation drones

dendra systems reforestation drones

Best Prime Day drone deals 2020: What to expect

DJI Mavic Air 2 front view in the air

Best cheap drone deals for September 2020: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

Infrared imaging reveals fresh ice on Saturn’s moon Enceladus

best cassini images 7

The key to building a habitat on Mars? Insect exoskeletons, apparently

Mars habitat

Judge rules that U.S. government can’t force WeChat off app stores

Google brings back humans to take over moderating YouTube content from A.I.

Walmart will no longer accept in-store pre-orders for PlayStation 5

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

Snipers intentionally overpowered in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha test

call of duty black ops cold war snipers alpha zeus pillars

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls to take up 20% of PlayStation 5 storage

playstation 5 games storage spider man miles morales

Here are the 2020 Emmy Awards winners

Schitt's Creek

Bytedance says it will own 80% of TikTok Global, contradicting Trump’s claims

Marvel’s WandaVision trailer takes the form of a quirky ’50s sitcom