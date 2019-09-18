News

The 6-in-1 Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro deadbolt lock opens with a shake of your phone

By

Smart home locks are everywhere these days, but a new device called the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro has a unique and promising hook — it unlocks when you shake your smartphone in a specific way. We’re not sure it’s the vision of the future, but it cracks us up to think about people doing weird moves in front of their houses to unlock their doors.

Kidding aside, the lock itself is pretty cool. As always, there’s an app: The U-tec app will unlock the door via any smartphone. Users can also create a temporary code and an Ekey for guests by using the app, which is very cool for anyone hosting people via apps like AirBNB, as homeowners can grant access to guests without actually being there.

1 of 10
ultra u bolt pro smart lock 6 lifestyle code 2000x2000
ultra u bolt pro smart lock 8 lifestyle kid door open 2000x2000
ultra u bolt pro smart lock 11 lifestyle airbnb 2000x2000
ultra u bolt pro smart lock 14 lifestyle hand 2000x2000
ultra u bolt pro smart lock 12 lifestyle external battery 2000x2000
ultra u bolt pro smart lock 9 lifestyle auto unlock 1 2000x2000
ultra u bolt pro smart lock 6 lifestyle code 2000x2000
ultra u bolt pro smart lock 5 smartphone 2000x2000
ultra u bolt pro smart lock 10 lifestyle auto unlock 2 2000x2000
ultra u bolt pro smart lock 4 key hole 2000x2000

The lock is aesthetically attractive, which we don’t always see in smart home devices. It’s virtually effortless to set up — there’s no wiring or drilling or buying keys at the hardware store. Four AA batteries will run the the lock for up to 8,000 locks/unlocks, and it will sound off a low battery alarm once it runs down. It also has a micro-USB port: Just plug in a USB charger, which nearly every smart device has these days, and you’re all set.

Keys, let’s face it, are a pain these days. After a week of keyless hotel rooms on a business trip, trying to get into your own house is aggravating. The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro automatically unlocks if you walk up to your door with your programmed smartphone in your pocket. The Ultraloq will also detect your fingerprint via an A.I. algorithm that not only recognizes that it’s you, but also improves over time.

Finally, there’s the thing the shake, shake, shake alternative. Ultraloq has engineered a solution where you can shake your phone in a certain way to unlock your door. Don’t worry: There are backups to doing the shimmy shimmy shake at your front door, including a mechanical key for emergencies if the lock loses power or is malfunctioning for some reason.There’s also a numeric keypad that lets you enter a preprogrammed, user-defined code to crack open the lock.

Editors' Recommendations

Pocket Casts goes freemium, adds Plus subscription for diehard podcast fans

pocket casts update 2018 in hand

Amazon cuts $75 off this August Smart Lock Pro and Connect Wi-Fi Bridge bundle

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day august smart lock pro connect 2

Amazon slashes $100 off August Smart Lock, the best for your home

amazon and best buy deals on august home smart locks lock 3rd gen technology silver works with alexa 02

iOS 13’s FaceTime bug gives access to your iPhone contacts without permission

iPhone XS Max

Volkswagen makes it easier for customers to talk to their car via their phone

volkswagen updates car net infotainment system for 2020 model year 1

DxOMark tests will now show you just how crappy a smartphone is in low light

samsung galaxy note 10 review 4 vs pixel 3 photo sample night sight 29

Measure up for your Focal smartglasses in the U.S. and Canada with North’s app

BodyGuardz launches a suite of innovative smart home security products