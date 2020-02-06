It’s been a tough week for Democrats. The chaotic, slow process of reporting results of the Iowa caucuses now means all eyes are on New Hampshire, which will host the next Democratic debate on Friday, February 7. You’ll be able to watch the entire debate live online.

ABC will co-host the debate with WMUR-TV and Apple News, and it will take place at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. The debate will be the first time Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg meet onstage after placing neck-and-neck in the partially released results in Iowa, and will also give Andrew Yang an opportunity to make a case for himself after not qualifying for the last debate in January. The debate will be the last major event for the Democratic presidential candidates before the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, February 11.

Here’s everything you need to know about the eighth Democratic debate, including how to watch and what to expect.

When is the New Hampshire Democratic debate?

The next Democratic debate will take place on Friday, February 7, starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Democratic debate online

You’ll be able to watch the debate in a livestream that we’ll embed at the top of this post shortly before it begins. The debate will be broadcast live on ABC, as well as ABC’s website, the ABC app, and ABC’s YouTube channel. Hulu will also be streaming the debate live, since ABC and Hulu are both owned by Disney.

Which candidates qualified for the debate?

To qualify for this debate, these candidates had to receive at least one delegate, which was based on the Iowa caucus results. Candidates also had to receive either at least 5% in four national or early-state polls, or 7% in two early state polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. Besides these qualifications, candidates could have also had received donations from at least 225,000 individual donors.

Here are the candidates who qualified:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota)

Businessman Tom Steyer

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Absent is former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is entirely self-funding his campaign and thus has no donors. The Democratic National Committee recently eliminated the donor requirement for the next debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, meaning Bloomberg will likely qualify next time around.

Who is moderating the debate?

This debate’s moderators include ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir, and ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis. WMUR-TV political director Adam Sexton and WMUR-TV news anchor Monica Hernandez will also join in as moderators.

What to expect from the debate

It’ll be the first debate since the Democratic Iowa caucus, so we can expect caucus front-runners, Sanders and Buttigieg, to possibly go head to head over the chaos that took place there. The candidates will likely spar over the role of technology and social media in elections, especially after the failed Iowa caucus app that caused a massive delay in results this week.

Other hot topics to watch out for will most likely be healthcare (especially amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak), climate change, and likely the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump, which occurred this week.

When is the next Democratic debate?

The ninth Democratic debate will be on Thursday, February 19 in Las Vegas. That debate will be hosted by NBC News and MSNBC in partnership with The Nevada Independent.

