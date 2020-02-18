The third debate of 2020 takes place on Wednesday, February 19, giving the Democratic presidential candidates one last opportunity to make their case before Saturday’s Nevada caucus. You can watch the whole thing live online.

Thanks to a rule change by the Democratic National Committee, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will take to the debate stage for the first time in the 2020 primary cycle.

Polling out of Nevada has been spotty, but early polls report that Bernie Sanders is leading there, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Even though he qualified for the last debate in New Hampshire, Andrew Yang dropped out of the presidential race last week due to low support in the first two contests.

The Las Vegas debate will be hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Noticias Telemundo in partnership with the Nevada Independent and will take place at the Paris Theater. Here’s everything you need to know about the debate, including how to watch.

When is the Las Vegas Democratic debate?

The debate will start at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 19. It’s expected to last two hours.

How to watch the Las Vegas democratic debate

You can watch the Nevada Democratic debate on NBC, MSNBC, and Universo or, if you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to stream it on NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com, as well as their Facebook pages. The Nevada Independent will also be streaming the debate live on its Facebook page. We’ll also embed a livestream of the debate at the top of this post.

Which candidates qualified for the debate?

To qualify for Wednesday’s debate, candidates had to have won at least one delegate from either the Iowa caucus or the New Hampshire primary. Candidates also must have cleared at least 10% in four national polls, or have received 12% in South Carolina or Nevada polls to qualify.

Here are the six candidates who qualified:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota)

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg

The Democratic National Committee eliminated the donor requirement for this debate, allowing Bloomberg, who is entirely self-financing his campaign, to qualify.

Businessman Tom Steyer and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard have until 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday, February 17, to qualify for Wednesday’s debate.

Who is moderating the debate?

Moderators include NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent and host of MSNBC Live Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc, and Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent.

What issues will be discussed?

Expect many of the candidates to target Bloomberg, who has drawn criticism for the sheer wealth he’s poured into the race. He’s already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on ads alone, along with a much smaller fraction spent on spreading the word via Instagram meme accounts.

The Nevada primary takes place only days after the debate, so candidates will have one last chance to voice their thoughts on hot-button issues like climate change, immigration, health care, gun control, and more.

When is the next Democratic debate?

The 10th Democratic debate will be on Tuesday, February 25, at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. That debate will be hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter.

