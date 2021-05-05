SpaceX has successfully landed a prototype of its next-generation Starship rocket, marking a major breakthrough for the private space company. You can watch the flight, which lasted six minutes, in the video above.

Of the four previous attempts to land the rocket, three ended in explosions after heavy landings, while an anomaly caused the other Starship prototype to explode minutes after making what at first appeared to be a decent landing. The fifth try, however, saw the SN15 vehicle make a perfect touchdown, with no post-landing anomalies reported.

SpaceX’s successful effort took place at its test site in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday, May 5.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, confirmed the perfect mission in a short post on Twitter, saying: “Starship landing nominal!”

Starship landing nominal! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2021

The Starship is designed to be a reusable second-stage rocket and spacecraft that will sit atop SpaceX’s under-development Super Heavy rocket for missions to the moon and Mars, and possibly even further into deep space. SpaceX is hoping to launch the powerful Super Heavy rocket and Starship together on an orbital test flight as early as this July, though that date could slip.

More to follow …

Editors' Recommendations