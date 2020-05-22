  1. News

Watch SpaceX ready its rocket and astronaut spacecraft for launch

By

SpaceX is just a few days away from sending its Crew Dragon capsule to space for the very first time with astronauts aboard.

The highly anticipated Demo-2 mission, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 27, is also notable for being the first astronaut launch from American soil since the final Space Shuttle mission nearly a decade ago.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be aboard the spacecraft, which will dock late next week with the International Space Station.

On Thursday the SpaceX team tweeted a time-lapse video of the Falcon 9 rocket, complete with the Crew Dragon at the top, getting set up at Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida — the very same spot from which Atlantis launched in 2011 in a mission that marked the end of NASA’s Space Shuttle program.

In the video (above) we can see the rocket raised into position before the crew access bridge swings around to connect with the Crew Dragon.

Earlier in the day, SpaceX tweeted a set of close-up photos showing a gleaming Crew Dragon in the hangar at Launch Complex 39A.

In April, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine made the unprecedented move of asking people to stay away from the launch site to prevent crowds from gathering as part of ongoing measures designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Florida officials have since lifted some of its lockdown restrictions, though the state still asks that older and high-risk residents stay home as much as possible, and for people to avoid congregating in public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.

Assuming the weather holds and there are no technical glitches between now and T-minus zero, you’ll be able to enjoy the much-anticipated launch live online on Wednesday. A bunch of pre- and post-launch events will also be streamed live online. Here’s everything you need to know.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch SpaceX and NASA’s astronaut launch to the ISS

artist's concept of a SpaceX Crew Dragon docking with the International Space Station

Next stop for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon? The top of a Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX Crew Dragon

SpaceX cancels Starlink launch due to Tropical Storm Arthur

SpaceX Starlink

SpaceX invites class of 2020 to launch their photos on historic Dragon flight

Launch of the Crew Dragon

HoloLens 2 will have dark mode, 5G support when it launches globally this fall

hololens 2 dark mode launching new markets build 2020 microsoft hands on feature 768x768

Project Reunion is Microsoft’s plan to fix its fragmented Windows app problem

microsoft surface tablet deals pro6 go best buy pro 6

Goodbye, old Edge. Microsoft’s new browser will soon automatically replace it

Photoshop for iPad gets better touchscreen control and Curves

Netflix launches a new Space Force trailer

Facebook’s Shops give small businesses an Etsy-like place to sell goods online

Here’s how Google Chrome is about to get more secure

Google Chrome Stock Photo

Joe Rogan’s massive podcast is moving exclusively to Spotify

Joe Rogan

Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot gives New Zealand sheepdogs a run for their money

Spot sheep dog 1

With its Joe Rogan exclusive, Spotify’s new podcast strategy is to kill podcasts

Greenpeace: Big Tech won’t reach emissions goals until it cuts ties with Big Oil