 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Pioneering ‘WindWings’ technology could make cargo ships greener

Trevor Mogg
By
Pyxis Ocean sets sail with ground-breaking wind technology.

With the shipping industry estimated to be responsible for about 2.1% of global carbon dioxide emissions, the hunt is on for greener technology to reduce those numbers.

Recommended Videos

Eyeing a possible solution in what could prove to be a pivotal moment for the industry, shipping firm Cargill has retrofitted a cargo ship with enormous, rigid “WindWings” sails designed to slash fuel consumption.

The Pyxis Ocean vessel is now on its maiden voyage from China to Brazil to put the technology through its paces ahead of a possible rollout for the commercial shipping industry. The journey is expected to take around six weeks.

Related

The 123-foot-tall sails are made from the same material used for wind turbines for maximum durability, folding down when the ship is in port and opening up when it’s out on the open sea.

The technology is the creation of British firm BAR Technologies. Its CEO, John Cooper, said that Cargill got in touch and asked if it could invent a wind propulsion system for its ships. “They arguably know more about shipping than BAR Tech; we’re the techie guys knowing how to invent things and that partnership has been really, really strong.”

Using wind power rather than engine power could reduce a ship’s emissions by 30% over its lifetime, according to Cargill.

“The maritime industry is on a journey to decarbonize; it’s not an easy one, but it is an exciting one,” said Cargill president Jan Dieleman. “At Cargill we have a responsibility to pioneer decarbonizing solutions across all our supply chains to meet our customers’ needs and the needs of the planet.”

The WindWings project is co-funded by the European Union as part of the CHEK Horizon 2020 initiative and offers a retrofit solution to decarbonize existing vessels.

The performance of the WindWings on the Pyxis Ocean will be carefully monitored during its voyage, with the gathered data helping engineers to refine the design, operation, and performance of the sails before potentially bringing the technology to other cargo ships across the industry.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Nvidia Workbench lets anyone train an AI model
Nvidia CEO showing the RTX 4060 Ti at Computex 2023.

 

Nvidia has just announced the AI Workbench, which promises to make creating generative AI a lot easier and more manageable. The workspace will allow developers to develop and deploy such models on various Nvidia AI platforms, including PCs and workstations. Are we about to be flooded with even more AI content? Perhaps not, but it certainly sounds like the AI Workbench will make the whole process significantly more approachable.

Read more
We’re getting another Amazon Prime shopping event in October this year
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Deals

If you didn't get all your shopping done during Prime Day, you're getting a second chance. Amazon just announced Prime Big Deal Days, a second exclusive Prime member shopping event for 2023.

Doug Herrington, the CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, announced the event via his LinkedIn page on Tuesday morning. Details are still scarce, but we know the event will take place in October of 2023 and be available to Prime members in 19 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K.

Read more
AMD next-gen CPUs might deliver the biggest upgrade in years
A hand holding the Ryzen 9 7950X in front of a green light.

AMD already makes some of the best processors, but it looks like the next generation of Zen CPUs might give us even more to be excited about. According to early benchmarks and estimates, next-gen Zen 5 processors are expected to deliver a huge performance boost, reaching as high as 30%. Even leaving a little room for error, it seems that AMD might be about to deliver its most impressive upgrade in several years.

This thrilling bit of speculation comes from RedGamingTech. While it's still very early days, the YouTuber was able to provide some rough benchmarks. While he claims these come from a reputable source, it's a good thing to remember that we're still a long way off from seeing Zen 5 CPUs in the flesh -- most likely a year or more. As such, make sure to not take this information at face value.

Read more