Share

Most people think of a home security system and smart home appliances as disparate products, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The majority of modern home security systems integrate with smart home devices and make it possible to expand the utility of a home security system farther than you’ve ever imagined. That’s the case with a new partnership between Leviton and Alarm.com.

Leviton is now an approved provider of Alarm.com Z-Wave lighting controls. This means you can control the lights in your home from your Alarm.com control panel without pulling out your phone and finding the app. It streamlines the experience. It also gives you a single control point for any compatible, connected Leviton device inside the home.

According to the press release, the following products are now available as an upgrade to new and existing Alarm.com security panels, provided the panels are compatible:

Leviton Decora Smart Z-Wave 600W Dimmer, part number DZ6HD

Leviton Decora Smart Z-Wave 15A Switch, part number DZ15S

Leviton Decora Smart Z-Wave Plug-In Dimmer, part number DZPD3

Leviton Decora Smart Z-Wave Plug-In Outlet, part number DZPA1

You can also pair Leviton Decora Smart Z-Wave devices with three-way remote location devices like the Decora Smart Matching Switch Remote DD0SR or Matching Dimmer Remote DD00R.

This new compatibility means that not only can you control your smart lights from an Alarm.com control panel, but you can integrate these lights into your security system. For example, if the motion sensor is triggered by something outside, your porch light can be programmed to automatically switch on. You can also program your smart lights to turn on when you disarm the security system upon walking in the door.

Leviton has a long and proven history as a provider of smart lighting and smart home control devices, while Alarm.com is one of the most popular home security system companies on the planet. The partnership between these two companies suggests that these new features are just the beginning of what could turn into a long and fruitful relationship — the two companies are the Rick and Louis of smart homes, if you will.