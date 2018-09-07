Digital Trends
The best iPhone bike mounts

These choice iPhone bike mounts hold your phone so you don't have to

Will Nicol
By
garmin edge 1030 review bike ready
Lee Crane/Digital Trends

Playing music and navigating via GPS isn’t something you only do while driving a car — it’s also something you might do while riding your bike. However, it’s dangerous to hold your iPhone while biking because, like driving a car,it’s vital to focus on the road and sidewalk, as well as the people around you. For the avid biker who’s always on the go, however, not using a smartphone isn’t an option — and that’s when a bike mount comes in handy.

Available in all shapes and sizes, the market for iPhone bike mounts is extensive, making it tough to know which are best. From the simplistic to the elaborate, if you’re looking to buy a dedicated bike mount, there’s definitely one here for you. Here are six of our favorite models on the market.

Roam Co-Pilot universal mount

iPhone bike mounts
  • Bike placement: Handlebars
  • Adjustable: Yes
  • Price: $14

The Roam Co-Pilot is one of the more popular iPhone mounts on the market, and for good reason. The Co-Pilot supports any phone up to 3.5 inches in width, which is more than sufficient for any iPhone currently on the market, including the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X. Similarly, the adjustable mount connecting the unit to the bike fits brackets up to 1.25 inches in diameter, offering cyclists a host of potential arrangements along the handlebar (on bikes and motorcycles). A flexible, silicone web also stretches around all four corners of the device, ensuring a sturdy grip on even the most rugged terrain. At just $14, the Roam Co-Pilot is a real steal-on-wheels.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Quad Lock Bike Kit

iPhone Quad Lock
  • Bike placement: Stem or handlebars
  • Adjustable: Yes
  • Price: $70

Quad Lock has a bike kit available for every iteration of the iPhone after the iPhone 4 and even offers Quad Lock cases for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Each kit attaches to either the stem of a bike or its handlebars and keeps the phone steady regardless of where it’s placed, thanks to the bundled mounting o-rings and zip ties. The Quad Lock’s best feature, though, is it companion case that not only attaches a smartphone to the mount but doubles as a protective case. The Quad Lock Poncho is even better, serving as a weather-resistant cover that keeps phones dry in the rain and dirt-free. If a phone uses a screen protector, however, the poncho may interfere with its touchscreen.

Buy one now from:

Quad Lock Amazon

Studio Proper M Lock Bike Mount

M Lock iPhone Bike Mount
  • Bike placement: Stem
  • Adjustable: Yes
  • Price: $60

Studio Proper’s M Lock Bike Mount is made of solid aluminum, meaning it’s incredibly durable and keeps iPhones firmly in place — provided a rider isn’t traversing rocky terrain. Easy to install, the mount supports portrait and landscape positions and can be adjusted up or down for easy viewing from a variety of angles. The mount must be used in conjunction with an M Lock iPhone case, which, unlike the Quad Lock, isn’t included in the package and costs an additional $30. Once paired, the case securely locks into the mount via magnets and also comes with a reusable wetsuit that stretches over the phone to protect it from rain, adding more versatility.

Buy one now from:

Studio Proper

Vibrelli Universal Bike Phone Mount

  • Bike placement: Handlebars
  • Adjustable: Yes
  • Price: $15

The Universal Bike Phone Mount from Vibrelli is compatible with all iPhone iterations — along with a host of Android phones. It also supports 360-degree rotation and angle adjustment, making it easy to see from any position while riding. It securely holds smartphones in place thanks to an adjustable clamp and silicone grips. Interestingly enough, when transitioning from a bicycle to a motorcycle, Vibrelli’s mount can go with the rider, fitting easily onto the latter. It only takes two minutes to install and removing an iPhone from the mount is as easy as slipping it out of the aforementioned clasp, which features a quick release.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

iOttie Active Edge Bike & Bar Mount

iOttie Active Edge Bike & Bar Mount
  • Bike placement: Handlebars
  • Adjustable: Yes
  • Price: $17+

iOttie’s Active Edge fits any bar with a diameter between 21.59 and 35.56 millimeters, be it a bike, motorcycle, or baby stroller. It also fits any iPhone later than the iPhone 4S but may be tighter on larger iPhone models such as the 7 Plus, 8, and X (especially if it uses a protective case). The mount is entirely adjustable, though, and features a cradle that uses three side arms and a slip-resistant pad in order to hold iPhones in place. The cradle is also removable, which makes it easy to pack while on the move.

Buy one now from:

iOttie Amazon

Cycway adjustable cellphone mount

best iphone bike mounts cycway
  • Bike placement: Stem
  • Adjustable: Yes
  • Price: $30

Smartphones are expensive, so an iPhone mount ought to be sturdy and secure, especially if you bike through treacherous territory. The Cycway mount, made of aluminum and nylon carbon fiber, ought to be both. The kit includes a clipboard that you can attach to the back of your phone with 3M adhesive; after that, simply slot your phone into the mount, and you’re ready to ride. Because the clipboard is what fastens into the mount, you can have multiple clipboards for different models of phone, all of which can work with the mount. The Cycway has a tough design, and it also has an anodized finish, giving it a bit of scratch-resistance just in case you wipe out.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

