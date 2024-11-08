 Skip to main content
Mod Bikes launches a BMW-inspired, limited-edition sidecar e-bike

MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara limited edition e-bike.
Courtesy of MOD Bikes

Mod Bikes has introduced the Mod Easy Sidecar Sahara, a limited-edition sidecar-style cargo e-bike modeled on the 1940s BMW R75 Sahara motorcycle. On November 9, 2024, Mod will exhibit the Sidecar Sahara at the Electrify Expo at the Circuit of the Americas racetrack in Austin, Texas.

Mod does sidecars

Detachable sidecar for the MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara limited edition e-bike.
The BMW R 75 Sahara, which inspired the limited-edition e-bike, is a highly collectible motorcycle. Mod Bikes is one of the few e-bike manufacturers that sells e-bikes with sidecars in the U.S., along with other styles. The versatile Easy Sidecar models transform in just a few minutes from a sidecar e-bike to a standard, two-wheel e-bike. However, the sidecar configuration is fun for carrying pets, children, small adults, and groceries or other cargo.

Removable sidecar seat for the MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara limited edition e-bike.
Courtesy of MODE Bikes

The sidecar has a detachable seat with a seatbelt

Mod Easy Sidecar Sahara limited edition features

MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara limited edition e-bike Selle Royal seat.
Selle Royal saddle Courtesy of MOD Bikes
MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara limited edition e-bike headlamp.
E-bike headlamp Courtesy of MOD Bikes
Handbrake lock for the MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara limited edition e-bike.
Handbrake lever lock Courtesy of MOD Bikes
MIK-compatible rear rack on the MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara limited edition e-bike.
MIK-compatible rear rack Courtesy of MOD Bikes

The Mod Easy Sidecar Sahara is similar, but not identical to the Mod Easy Sidecar 3 e-bike I reviewed in April 2024. Mod added a dual-crown motorcycle-style front suspension to the e-bike and upgraded the sidecar with a longer frame, two headlights, and a top cargo rack.

Mod also incorporated a rear doggie door on the back of the sidecar. In the original model, someone had to pick up and place the animal into the sidecar to ride with a pet. According to Mod, the dog can jump into the sidecar when the doggie door is lowered. It’s probably more reassuring to pets when they can see what they’re getting into.

Rear view of the MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara limited edition e-bike.
Courtesy of MOD Bikes

The Easy Sidecar Sahara has the same powertrain specifications as the standard model, which means torque-sensing pedal assistance power, a 750-watt continuous power rear hub motor with 28-mph top speed, and a 50- to 100-mile range depending on speed, rider weight. and other factors. The e-bike has a 400-pound total payload capacity, including up to 150 pounds in the sidecar, and a 65-pound capacity multipurpose Snap-On rear rack.

The ModEasy Sidecar limited edition starts at $3,899, with an introductory $3,499 starting price until December 1, 2024.

