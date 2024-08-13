Get a cordless electric push mower from PowerSmart for $120 off right now

While summertime is the prime season for grass growth, that untamed greenery won’t just disappear come fall. That’s why it’s important to invest in a lawnmower that you can rely on for several months at a time with minimal maintenance. And when it comes to noteworthy brands, there are certainly no shortage of options. This week though, we came across an awesome mower offer while looking through Walmart deals:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the PowerSmart 40V 17-inch Electric Push Lawn Mower for $180. At full price, this model goes for $300.

Why you should buy the PowerSmart push mower

This PowerSmart mower is equipped with a 40V lithium-ion battery. This means you can say goodbye to refueling a gas tank. It also means you’ll be sending less pollutants into the air when you’re actively mowing. On a full charge, you’ll get a little over two hours of mow time, and the brushless motor design means you can expect about the same amount of power as you’d get with a fuel model. Plus, brushless means way quieter operation too.

Like many of the best mowers on the market, the PowerSmart offers rear bagging, mulching, and side discharge for your grass, and the 17-inch steel deck has six height adjustments to choose from (ranging from 1.5 to 3.9 inches). Whether you’re dealing with flat land or off-level grading, the PowerSmart’s seven-inch front wheels and eight-inch rears provide enough lift and traction to guide your mower across even the toughest terrain.

We’re also big fans of the foldable handle, which lets you tuck away the entire mower without having to loosen any bolts or screws. PowerSmart also provides a two-year limited warranty for this product.

While we’re not entirely sure how long this Walmart sale is going to last, the best time to buy is always now. Save $120 when you purchase the PowerSmart 40V 17-inch Electric Push Lawn Mower, and be sure to check out some of the other lawn mower deals we found this week. We also have an entire list of leftover Prime Day power tool deals that is still worth taking a look at.