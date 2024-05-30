Best Buy is having a Traeger grill sale right now

Summer is the perfect time for grilling, which means there will be a lot of interest in grill deals with the season’s arrival. There’s no shortage of options out there, but here are a couple of bargains from Best Buy that you should definitely check out — the Traeger Grills Ironwood for $1,600 following a $200 discount on its original price of $1,800, and the Traeger Grills Ironwood XL for $1,800 following a $200 discount on its original price of $2,000. These wood pellet grills are excellent for family gatherings, game days, outdoor parties, and any similar occasion, but if you want to pocket the savings for either model, you shouldn’t be wasting time. There’s a chance that their prices go back to normal as soon as tomorrow, you should proceed with the transaction for the grill that you want right now.

Traeger Grills Ironwood — $1,600, was $1,800

Traeger Grills Ironwood XL — $1,800, was $2,000

The Traeger Grills Ironwood is a wood pellet grill that features the brand’s Smart Combustion technology, which maintains precise temperatures while cooking to ensure consistent results each time you fire it up. Its fully insulated construction maximizes its efficiency, and its EvenFlow heat shield enables even cooking on any part of the grill’s cooking surface area of 616 square inches. It also offers WiFIRE technology that will let you monitor and control the grill from anywhere, and a pellet sensor that will let you know if a refill is needed. If you want a more intense wood-fired flavor, you can activate the Traeger Grills Ironwood’s Super Smoke Mode, and for customization of the cooking space, it comes with the P.A.L. Pop-And-Lock accessory rail.

The Traeger Grills Ironwood XL offers all of the same features as the Traeger Grills Ironwood, including the Smart Combustion technology, WiFIRE technology, and Super Smoke Mode. The only difference is the Traeger Grills Ironwood XL’s larger cooking surface area of 924 square inches, which will let you cook food for more people with every batch. If you’re always preparing meals for huge groups, you’ll want to go for the Traeger Grills Ironwood XL instead of the Traeger Grills Ironwood as your wood pellet grill of choice.

