Digital Trends
Outdoors

The wheels are coming off this British city’s bike-sharing scheme

Trevor Mogg
By

By number of bicycles, Mobike is the largest app-based bike-sharing company in the world and in the space of just three years has launched its service in hundreds of cities globally.

While it hasn’t necessarily been plain sailing in every city that it operates, Manchester in England is proving to be its most challenging location to date. Why? Because a small number of people are vandalizng, hiding, and stealing its bikes, as well as throwing them in rivers and canals, and even hanging them from lampposts.

The situation has become so serious that the Chinese company is threatening to abandon Manchester, a move that would mark its very first city departure.

China-based Mobike launched its dockless bike-sharing scheme in the English city in June 2017 — its very first entry into the European market. And while the bikes have proved popular with many people — they’ve so far provided 250,000 rides covering more than 180,000 miles — problems soon began to surface.

Steve Milton, responsible for Mobike’s global communications and marketing, told the Guardian that the losses are not sustainable. “We are going to have to draw a line under this at some point,” he said. “Everyone is unhappy with the current situation. Users are unhappy because they can’t find bikes when they want them, the police are unhappy because they’re having to waste time dealing with petty vandalism, and we are unhappy because we aren’t delivering the service we want.”

Milton said that in July alone, 10 percent of Mobike’s two-wheelers were trashed or disappeared, though he declined to give a specific number. Recovering missing bikes has been pretty much impossible as their locks, which contain a GPS tracker, are usually broken off when they’re taken.

In other comments, Jan Van der Ven, Mobike’s U.K. general manager, said the current situation meant that the company was being pushed to the limit.

It’s not just Manchester

But Manchester’s first-ever cycling commissioner, Olympic cycling gold medalist Chris Boardman, was keen to point out that the city isn’t the only one facing difficulties with its bike-sharing scheme. Indeed, rival service Gobee earlier this year quit France — it operated in three cities there — after a whopping 60 percent of its bikes were either destroyed, stolen, or modified for private use. In neighboring Belgium, the problem was even worse, with up to 90 percent of Gobee’s bikes stolen or damaged before it decided to leave that country, too.

Gobee said at the time that vandalizing the bikes had apparently become “the new hobby of individuals, mostly minors, encouraged by content widely distributed and shared on social networks.”

In the U.S., too, Baltimore Bike Share had to temporarily halt its service because some of its bikes were being wrecked or stolen, while a scheme in Philadelphia saw 50 bikes disappear in two years.

With Mobike’s presence in Manchester now hanging by a thread, the local police department is promising to thoroughly investigate reports of suspected theft and vandalism, and to “hold those we find breaking the law to account.” Whether that’ll be enough to save the scheme there remains to be seen.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

iOS 12's best new features
spyra water gun one feat
Emerging Tech

This high-tech water gun makes your old Super Soaker look like a fossil

The Spyra One is a next-generation water cannon that shoots single rounds up to 30 feet. It features a sleek design, bright colors, and digital display to show how much ammo is remaining.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Trident Underwater Scooter
Emerging Tech

The Trident scooter promises to propel you through the waves like a boss

Trident is an 'underwater scooter' which lets scuba divers or snorkelers power themselves through the waves at speed of up to 4.3 miles per hour. Here's how you can get your hands on one.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awake ravik electric surfboard boards
Emerging Tech

Awake’s stunning new electric surfboard promises good surfing even on flat water

Awake Rävik is a stunning new electric carbon surfboard that promises to let you get in a scintillating surf session even when the water is flat and free of waves. We totally want one, like, now.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Outdoors

Take on the forces of nature with one of the best backpacking tents you can buy

Whether you're headed out for the weekend or a thru-hike, these are the best backpacking tents you can buy. A proper backpacking tent allows you to stay comfortable and cozy on beautiful days or when the forces of nature seem to be…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
osprey exos eja backpacks backpacking white mountains new hampshire
Deals

REI slashes prices on tents, backpacks, and gear for its Outlet sale

As we reach some of the last hurrahs on summer, REI is offering steep discounts on its entire REI Outlet inventory. From now until August 13, you can save up to 70 percent on backpacks, tents, jackets and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mate X ebike
Outdoors

The Mate X folding ebike carries a 55-mile range with an affordable price tag

The Mate X folding ebike promises to deliver a range of up to 55 miles, speeds of 20 mph, and an affordable price point. The bike is already a success on Indiegogo, raising $2.4 million in just a few weeks time.
Posted By Kraig Becker
AquaTech AxisGo for iPhone
Outdoors

This waterproof case turns your iPhone into an underwater camera system

The AquaTech AxisGo iPhone case turns Apple's smartphone into an underwater camera system complete with grip handle and an interchangeable lens system, making it easy for divers and snorkelers to capture photos and video.
Posted By Kraig Becker
BioLite FirePit
Outdoors

BioLite's FirePit gives you a smokeless campfire, and it's available now

The new BioLite FirePit uses an innovative design and a built-in fan to create a smoke-free environment for cooking and enjoying a backyard bonfire. The device makes sitting around a fire a much more enjoyable experience.
Posted By Kraig Becker
bw space underwater drone
Emerging Tech

This underwater camera drone can auto-follow and film while you dive

Youcan Robot's BW-Space hails itself as the world's first underwater photography drone that can recognize images and intelligently follow a target, while broadcasting live 4K video.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Mio Cyclo 210 bike computer
Health & Fitness

This cycling computer has a ‘surprise me’ feature for finding random routes

The Mio Cyclo 210 cycling computer is a feature-packed option for road cyclists and mountain bikers, and even comes with a "surprise me" option for finding alternate routes based on time, distance, and destination.
Posted By Kraig Becker
reeboks newest sneaker made from cotton and corn reebok shoe
Emerging Tech

Cotton and corn! Reebok’s newest sneaker is ‘made from things that grow’

Keen to move away from using oil-based materials to make its footwear, Reebok has turned to cotton and corn for its latest sneaker. No dyes have been used to color the shoes, either, and the packaging is 100 percent recyclable.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
soul electronics run free pro bio
Home Theater

Soul Electronics’ new earbuds act as your personal running coach

Soul Electronics is no stranger to fitness-focused earbuds, but its new Run Free Pro Bio use a new gait-analysis technology to measure how you run, effectively acting as your own personal running coach.
Posted By Kris Wouk
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle