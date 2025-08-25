Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Small, important changes

If you’re looking to buy the best folding phone, there’s a strong chance you’ve considered Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it’s thinner and lighter, with a bigger screen and a bigger battery.

However, that was last year, and this year, the competition is far more fierce. The new Pixel 10 Pro Fold goes up against the ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7, and mostly misses the design mark, but how does it compare to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

While Samsung focused on building an ultra-thin folding phone, Google opted to address a few key hardware areas and create the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Is it a big upgrade over the previous model? I spent half an hour with Google’s new folding phone at the Pixel 10 event in New York, and it’s a closer battle than you may think. Here’s how Google’s two folding phones compare, and which one you should buy.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: specs

Specification Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel 9 Pro Fold Measurements Unfolded:

155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2 mm

Folded:

155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8 mm



Weight: 258 grams (9.10 oz) Unfolded:

155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm

Folded:

155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm



Weight: 257 grams (7.58 oz) Display Main:

8-inch OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

3000 nits peak brightness

2076 x 2152 pixels (374 ppi)



Cover display:

6.4-inch OLED, 120Hz, HDR

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

3000 nits peak brightness

1080 x 2364 pixels Main:

8-inch OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

2700 nits peak brightness

2076 x 2152 pixels (373 ppi)



Cover display:

6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz, HDR

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

2600 nits peak brightness

1080 x 2424 pixels Processor Tensor G5 Tensor G4 RAM / Storage 256GB / 16GB RAM

512GB / 16GB RAM

1TB / 16GB RAM 256GB / 16GB RAM

512GB / 16GB RAM Camera Wide

48MP, f/1.7, 25mm

Dual-pixel PDAF, OIS



Ultrawide

10.5MP, f/2.2, 112mm

PDAF



Telephoto

10.8MP, f/3.1, 112mm

Dual-pixel PDAF, OIS

5x optical zoom Wide

48MP, f/1.7, 25mm

Dual-pixel PDAF, OIS



Ultrawide

10.5MP, f/2.2, 112mm

PDAF



Telephoto

10.8MP, f/3.1, 112mm

Dual-pixel PDAF, OIS

5x optical zoom Selfie Camera Main Display:

10MP, f/2.2, 23mm



Cover Display:

10MP, f/2.2, 23mm Main Display:

10MP, f/2.2, 23mm



Cover Display:

10MP, f/2.2, 23mm Battery 5,015 mAh Lithium Ion 4,650 mAh Lithium Ion Charging 30W wired, PPS

50% in 30 min

15W wireless (Qi2 magnetic) 21W wired, QC2.0



7.5W wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6 Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 Software Android 16

7 years updates

Supported to Android 23 Android 14

7 years updates

Supported to Android 21 Colors Moonstone (Gray)

Jade (green/yellow) Obsidian (black)

Porcelain (white) Price From $1,799

Releases October 9, 2025 From $1,799

Released September 4, 2024

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: design and display

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the same phone as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It features a slight increase in thickness and weight, but otherwise keeps the same all-around size and core specifications. This isn’t a bad thing if you’re a fan of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but if you wanted something much thinner — like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — then this isn’t the folding phone for you.

That said, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has two excellent displays, and the 8-inch main display is so good that Samsung followed suit with its latest foldable. The front display is 0.1 inches larger at 6.4 inches, but otherwise, the hardware and screens are mostly the same, except for a slight increase in peak brightness on both screens.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold measures 0.1mm thicker when unfolded, and 0.3mm when folded. Both are slight increases, but while I thought they would bother me, you don’t feel the difference in person. The hinge is now gear-less, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports IP68 dust and water resistance, the first folding phone to offer the same dust protection as the best phones. This alone makes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a worthy upgrade, as it’s the most durable against the elements.

Winner: Pixel 10 Pro Fold. There are very few differences between the two devices, but the addition of IP68 dust and water resistance gives the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a slight edge.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: performance and battery

One of the big highlights of the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the new Tensor G5 processor. The Tensor G5, built in partnership with TSMC, the world’s leading chipmaker, is based on the same 3nm process as the chipsets powering the best phones, including the Apple A18 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Google claims that the Tensor G5 offers a big improvement, namely in a 60% increase in on-device machine learning capabilities, a 34% increase in CPU performance, and a new camera ISP that’s designed to offer slight improvements in camera performance. Both phones come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold also gains a new 1TB storage option.

Beyond the processor, there are a few improvements in battery life and charging. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery has increased by almost eight percent to 5,015 mAh, which is considerably larger than the key competition. Although the new processor requires more power, the increase in battery size should improve overall battery life.

Then there’s the charging, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a big improvement here. First, it gains 30W wired charging like the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, which should charge to 50% in just 30 minutes. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also gains the new Qi2 magnetic charging from the rest of its lineup, but it only supports 15W Qi2, and not the faster 25W charging found on the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Winner: Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The better processor, bigger battery, and faster charging make this an easy comparison.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: cameras

Google chose to keep the existing Pixel 9 Pro Fold triple camera in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, meaning you get a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultra-wide camera, and 10.8MP telephoto camera. While the new ISP in the Tensor G5 delivers some improvements, this is essentially the same camera hardware a year later.

Although there are some improvements thanks to the new ISP in the Tensor G5, this is essentially the same camera hardware as last year. On paper, there are no differences between the two cameras, complete with the same dual 10MP selfie cameras as well.

Winner: Tie. These two cameras are identical. The Tensor G5 can deliver some improvements, but this isn’t a new camera, nor one that’s worth upgrading for. We’ll compare these devices closer to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold launch in October, but on paper, there are no differences.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: software and updates

Like the cameras, there are a few software improvements as both phones can run Android 16 with Google’s Material 3 Expressive UI on top. However, it’s worth noting that while both phones have seven years of guaranteed updates, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched on Android 14, meaning it will be supported for two fewer years than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also comes with a couple of new Gemini-powered features that may not be available on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold via a future update. Magic Cue analyzes and understands context across your Google apps to deliver contextual smart replies as soon as you need them, such as your flight details when someone texts asking when your flight lands, or an eta when a friend asks how long you’ll be.

Then there’s Daily Hub, a new take on Google Now and Samsung’s Now Brief. It’s designed to offer a summary of your notifications and other pertinent information at the beginning and end of each day, and help you focus on the things that matter.

Winner: Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This is super close, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold wins just for the two years of extra updates, as well as the newer AI features. However, neither is worth upgrading for.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: price and availability

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at the same $1,799 price as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for the same base 256GB storage, while the 512GB model will cost $1,919, and the 1TB option will cost $ 2,149. This is the same price as last year, although both are available for considerably cheaper through carrier deals.

One big improvement is the choice of colors, with Google dropping the boring Obsidian (Black) and Porcelain (white) colors in favor of Moonstone (gray) and Jade (green). The new Pixel 10 Pro Fold colors are far more interesting than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold colors, and it’s nice to see Google listened to feedback around the color choices.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: verdict

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold builds on an excellent folding phone with key improvements that make it even better, including a better processor, more durability, faster charging, and a bigger battery. Yet, these are iterative changes — at best — making this a much harder decision.

If you have a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, do not upgrade to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. At best, this is a waste of money, as upgrading and taking advantage of the best Pixel 10 Pro Fold deals would still leave you footing a bill of almost $1,000.

However, if you have neither of these phones, you’ll want to buy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It’s the best Google foldable right now, but as we found in our first hands on, it’s still not as good as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, at least on paper.