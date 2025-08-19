 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

HMD’s new phone uses AI to say no to nudes

The HMD Fuse comes with features to protect kids from taking, sending and seeing sexual images

By
the hands of a child holding the HMD Fuse
HMD

What’s happened? Smartphone maker HMD (Human Mobile Devices), has launched a new smartphone designed to protect kids from harmful content online, with an AI feature which blocks nudes.

  • The HMD Fuse comes with a feature called HarmBlock+
  • It uses AI to prevent children from filming or sending nude content, and from seeing or saving nude and sexual images.
  • The company says the feature works within the camera, and across all apps.
  • It’s even able to block nude and sexual images in a livestream.
  • Built-in parental controls allow parents to manage usage, and unlock certain features as their child gets older.
  • This isn’t the firm’s first foray into kid-friendly phones, as it launched the Fusion X1 earlier this year.

This is important because: A recent Vodafone survey found one in five high school aged children (11-17) have felt pressured into sharing an explicit image of themselves.

  • Meanwhile, 46% of parents admit to having concerns around their child receiving explicit images.
  • The HarmBlock AI which powers the HarmBlock+ feature has been developed by online safety firm SafeToNet.
  • The AI model has been ethically pre-trained on 22 million harmful nude images.
  • HMD also claims it’s the first protection tool children can’t bypass.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? If you’re a parent who is concerned about the content their children can access on their mobile phone, the HMD Fuse offers a level of safety and security few other handsets can come close to – it’s unlikely the upcoming Google Pixel 10 or iPhone 17 will offer the features here.

  • There are a number of other safety features built into the Fuse, including the ability to limit app access and screen time.
  • There’s also the option to turn on location tracking every 24 seconds, with the ability to set safe zones. Parents can receive alerts when those zones are entered or exited.
  • It also offers default blocking of internet and social media apps. 
  • HMD says the Fuse can ‘grow’ with the child, as parents have the ability to lock the phone down to just calls, texts and location to start with, and then unlock more features and apps as their kid gets older.

Okay, what’s next? The HMD Fuse is currently only available in the UK, via the carrier Vodafone, where it costs £33 per month (plus a £30 upfront cost).

  • HMD has confirmed the Fuse will arrive in other countries in the coming months, starting with Australia.
  • There’s currently no word on whether it’ll be available in the US.
  • We contacted HMD about US availability, but a spokesperson was only able to confirm the current expansion plan to Australia and New Zealand.
John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

AI app clicks nail selfie to detect blood condition affecting billions
Person clicking picture of their nails.

Nearly two billion people across the world suffer from a blood condition called anemia. People living with anemia have a lower than average number of red blood cells, or the hemoglobin (Hgb) protein, and as a result, reduced oxygen carrying capacity. 

Chronic anemia can lead to serious health issues such as heart attack and organ damage, with pregnant women being at a particularly higher risk. So far, anemia identification has required a visit to the clinic for CBC blood tests, Hemoglobin and Hematocrit analysis, or peripheral blood smear assessment. 

Read more
Honor 400 series phones will turn pictures into fun videos using AI
Person using the cameras on a Honor 400 series phone.

Chinese smartphone brand, Honor, is usually at the helm of camera-centric smartphone innovations and delivering ultra-slim foldable phones. For its next adventure, the company is also embracing a playful side of AI that turns still images into short clips. 

Leveraging the Google Cloud AI stack, the new feature will make its debut on the upcoming Honor 400 series smartphones. Set for an official launch on May 22, the Honor 400 and its Pro trim will come equipped with a massive 200-megapixel AI-enhanced camera, as well.

Read more
Google Chrome is getting an AI-powered scam sniffer for Android phones
Scam warning from Chrome on Android.

Google’s Chrome browser has offered a rich suite of privacy and safety features for a while now. Take, for example, Enhanced Safe Browsing, which was introduced back in 2020. It protects users against unsafe websites and files by using real-time threat detection. 

Three years later, Google switched it from an opt-in mode to a default safety protocol to guard users against phishing attacks, bad extensions, and malicious downloads. Now, the company is deploying its Gemini Nano AI to safeguard smartphone users against potential online scams, especially those hiding as a tech security warning on webpages.

Read more