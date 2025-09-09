 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

iPhone 17 has launched: what all the new features really mean

The new iPhone is here, with upgraded storage, cameras and display technology

By
iPhone 17 in a group
Apple

The iPhone 17 has launched and once again, it’s an incremental upgrade that borrows a lot from the previous year’s Pro features.

Coming in at $799 for the 256GB base model (yes, the base-level storage is finally doubled) you can pre-order from Friday September 12, with the phone going on sale a week later, on September 19.

Recommended Videos

The main changes are to the design, display, camera, chipset and charging – none of them are earth-shattering, but together they do add up to a tidy redesign.

Improved design and display

The new design is called, in AppleSpeak, Magichromatic. This means new color options, starting with the Lavender (light purple), Mist Blue (light blue), Sage (sort of green), white and black (those two are pretty self-explanatory).

What is pleasing to see is that the new iPhone 17 is taking on the new Ceramic Shield 2 glass on the front, making it more durable than ever… although not as strong as the iPhone 17 Pro or the iPhone Air, both of which have this strong glass on the front and back.

The iPhone 17 in all colors
Apple

That display is now up to 6.3 inches in size, with an enhanced 3000 nits – that’s 50% brighter than on the iPhone 16, which will make a difference, especially when out and about.

One of the key things that upgraders will notice is the ProMotion technology contained in the new, larger display. At 120Hz, it refreshes twice as fast as the older model, and that feels so much more fluid under the finger.

Performance

Look inside your new iPhone to check out the new A19 chipset… and you’ll have instantly invalidated your warranty. Don’t do that.

Just take our word for it (although, in fairness, we’re trusting Apple on this one): there’s a new chip inside to power the all-day battery life

Related: 
I tested the Pixel 10 Pro zoom, here’s what the iPhone 17 Pro needs

There doesn’t seem to be a huge amount of change with the new chipset, with both having a 6-core CPU, but this is likely to be a big boost in power and battery efficiency over the previous model.

For most, this won’t seem like a huge deal, but the improvements to battery will obviously be welcomed.

Battery life – it looks better…

It’s nice not to be writing about an iPhone and having to find ways to explain that the battery just isn’t as good as its competitors.

For a good few years, iPhone battery life has been comparable to some of the best phones around, although the Pro models do fare better.

iPhone 17 battery stats
Apple

The iPhone 17 battery life is set to be around 30% better than the iPhone 16 when it comes to video playback, and while we doubt it will be that efficient in day-to-day use (it doesn’t seem to be using the new C1 modem that Apple’s developed, which would have helped efficiency too) it looks likely to line up alongside the likes of the Galaxy S25.

Camera

A close up of the iPhone 17 camera
Apple

The camera on the new iPhone 17 is packing the ‘new’ Dual Fusion sensor on the bottom, with the enhanced Ultra-wide snapper on the top.

The Fusion Main camera (listed as ‘Dual Fusion’ on Apple’s website) seems very similar to last year, with the same focal length, aperture and zoom range.

Apple stats for ultra wide camera
Apple

The Ultra-wide is enhanced up to 48MP, with the 1x Macro allowing for better zooming in and higher-res 24MP images by default.

That does mean, to enjoy the improved storage on offer, you might need to drop the quality of your snaps to balance it off, but it’s good to have the option.

The front-facing camera comes with a new square sensor, meaning the phone can use Apple Intelligence to understand whether the people in the group need to be captured in portrait or landscape. You won’t need to turn the phone, either, as it’ll be done on-device.

The selfie cam is also an 18MP ‘Center Stage’ affair, meaning you’ll always stay in view when walking around on a video call, and you can capture yourself when shooting a video of a pal.

Whether you want to do that or not, is another matter – but it’s always nice to be included.

Other bits you probably want to know about

  • As we mentioned the storage of the iPhone starts at 256GB, which is welcome now that the cameras are higher resolution and the phone can do 4K Dolby Vision recording at 60fps. You can also get it in 512GB storage options too, which start from $999.
  • Connectivity has been enhanced by including Wi-Fi 7 in the mix for faster streaming from newer wireless routers (and it does make a difference if you’re on gigabit speeds).
  • eSIM slot- in the US, the iPhone 17 doesn’t support physical SIM cards, and can ‘carry’ up to eight eSIM cards.
  • USB-C is faster – the USB-C slot is the same as last year, except it uses the USB-C 2 standard and can fling data across at 480Mbps.
Gareth Beavis
Gareth Beavis
Editorial Director
Gareth is former Editor in Chief of TechRadar, writing over 4,000 articles on the world of tech over two decades.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Samsung announces another phone and two iPad rivals just days before iPhone 17 launch
The Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are official.
The Galaxy S25 FE held in front of a white cushion with the words 'Galaxy AI' written on it

What's happened? Samsung has announced the Galaxy S25 FE phone and a new tablet series with the introduction of the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

The new devices were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event during the IFA 2025 trade show in Berlin, Germany.

Read more
The iPhone 17 Pro can’t stop leaking, with days to go before launch
Including a look at the 17 Pro Max vapor chamber, and the iPhone 17 Pro in a factory
The back of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

What's happened? Fresh leaks have hit the web, focused on the most powerful variant of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, adding further fuel to reports that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will pack serious performance and super-sized cameras.

Recent images have surfaced supposedly showing what appears to be a vapor chamber cooling system for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Read more
Two bold iPhone 17 Pro cases leak ahead of likely launch
Less style, more substance, and an extra dash of versatility.
An iPhone 16 Pro Max showing the Rolex Land Dweller.

Apple’s big Fall event is just over a week away. The anticipation is naturally high for the upcoming iPhone 17 series and the rumored design refresh for the "Pro" models. As per fresh leaks, it seems buyers will also be greeted by a fresh line of protective gear for the upcoming phones. 

A big design shift

Read more