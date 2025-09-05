This iPhone 17 Air competitor packs a 5,000mAh battery and costs just $230

The latest trend in consumer tech is a desire to make phones (and other products) as thin as possible.

It first started with the Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures just 5.5mm thick, but at MWC 2025 earlier this year, we also saw a concept from Tecno that had us excited.

Fast forward six months, and Tecno has finally announced the Pova Slim, its new ultra-thin phone, which boasts a few key standout features.

Primary amongst them is the battery: the Tecno Pova Slim proves that slim phones can have big batteries.

Measuring just 5.9mm thick, the Tecno Pova Slim is just 0.4mm thicker than the Galaxy S25 Edge, but the battery is almost 30 percent larger.

Although Apple hasn’t confirmed specs of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, it’s expected to launch at the Apple Event next week and measure just 5.1mm thick, albeit with a much smaller battery.

I went hands-on with Tecno’s new slim phone, and one thing is clear: I would rather have a 5.9mm thick phone with a 5,000 mAh battery than a thinner phone with a smaller battery, especially considering the superfast charging as well.

Here’s a first look at Tecno’s new ultra-thin Pova Slim.

The Tecno Pova Slim is all about the battery

Key to the Tecno Pova Slim offering is the large 5,160 mAh battery, which is 32 percent larger than the 3,900 mAh battery in the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The sizable battery is impressive solely for its size, especially given that the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a much smaller 3,000 mAh battery.

As well as the battery, there’s also 45W wired charging, which matches the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max, but is faster than the 25W charging in the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Considering the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor consumes less power than the Snapdragon 8 Elite and A19 Pro used by Samsung and Apple, the Tecno Pova Slim will likely offer the best battery life in any phone this thin.

Tecno is the first to use the Slim branding, and the Pova Slim sets a high benchmark that other thin phones will have to meet, especially given its price (more on that below).

The Pova Slim offers outstanding value for money

Like other Tecno phones, the Pova Slim will not be available for purchase in the US, which is a significant disappointment, as this would likely be the phone to buy.

Specification Tecno Pova Slim Measurements 5.9mm thickness

156 grams Display 6.78-inch AMOLED

144Hz, HDR10+

4,500 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 RAM / Storage 8GB RAM / 128GB8GB RAM / 256GB Cameras Main: 50MP, PDAFSelfie: 13MP Battery 5,160 mAh45W wired charging10W reverse wired Colors BlackBlueWhite Price From $230

To understand why, let’s consider the Pova Slim’s price in India, where it launched today for ₹19,999, equivalent to just under $227 at the time of writing. Now consider the alternatives: the Galaxy S25 Edge costs $1100, and the iPhone 17 Air is expected to cost the same.

Yes, you calculated right: you could buy four of these and still have enough left over for a pair of great headphones, like the new Baseus XP1 with Bose audio, which costs just $129. You’ll still have enough for a great meal, where the Pova Slim camera can take center stage.

The Pova Slim has a unique camera system

Considering the low price and the large battery, it was inevitable that there would be some trade-offs with the rest of the Pova Slim. The camera is one of these, especially compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge, as it features just one camera.

Yet, the design clearly shows a dual camera array, and here’s where Tecno has made something unique. Instead of a single camera hole and a somewhat boring rear design, the Pova Slim features a symmetrical camera bar design that’s reminiscent of the Pixel 10 series.

I love Tecno’s approach to the symmetrical camera design, especially as you can set it to flash for calls, display a light effect for notifications, show low battery reminders and charging notifications, and flash when you activate the voice assistant.

Tecno didn’t have to add any of these features, but it helps the Pova Slim stand out from an increasingly larger sea of homogeneity.

Yes, there’s only one camera, but the 50MP sensor should capture good enough photos, especially at this price. However, while the camera features phase detection autofocus, it’s worth noting that it lacks optical image stabilization and only captures video at 1440p, rather than the UHD resolution that’s become standard on the best Android phones.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that the price often dictates a less-than-stellar camera, but it remains to be seen how this camera stacks up.

I’m excited for thin phones to be affordable

The rest of the Pova Slim specifications sheet mostly speaks for itself. The MediaTek processor is joined by 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, as well as a 13MP selfie camera, four GPS systems, and a choice of three colors.

It runs on Android 15 with HiOS 15 on top, but it’s unclear how many years of support will be offered. Regardless, this is one of the most interesting phones launched this year, given its thickness and battery size, and it proves that ultra-thin phones can still accommodate large batteries.