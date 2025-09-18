There’s an issue with the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro cameras, but Apple has a fix

Reports of camera issues with the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro have been acknowledged by Apple, which has confirmed it already has a fix in the works.

What Just Happened?

The camera issues were first spotted by CNN Underscored’s Henry Casey who witnessed camera glitches while using the iPhone Air at a concert.

The issue appears to be affecting the Air and the iPhone 17 Pro, with black boxes and white squiggles appearing on some photos.

Apple confirmed to Casey that it plans to release a fix in an upcoming software update.

Why it Matters

There’s always the chance new technology doesn’t work correctly straight out the box, and on the occasions it doesn’t, we expect companies to swiftly take action to resolve the issue.

It’s positive to see Apple acknowledge the issue and confirm a fix is on the way.

The new iPhones aren’t available until September 19, which means the software update to address the issue could be available as soon as you take your new iPhone out of the box.

Some might be surprised that what appears to be quite a major issue, was missed by Apple’s internal testing ahead of review units arriving with media.

Okay, what’s next?

Apple’s quartet of new iPhones will start arriving with users on September 19, and pre-orders show they are already proving popular.

At time of writing, if you pre-order a new iPhone 17 series handset, you’ll be waiting between two and four weeks for your new phone to arrive.

The super-slim iPhone Air is still showing availability for launch day, if you’re tempted by the newest entrant into the iPhone line-up.

All four new phones arrive with iOS 26, Apple’s latest software, and its biggest upgrade in over a decade.

Via MacRumors