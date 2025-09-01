Two bold iPhone 17 Pro cases leak ahead of likely launch

Apple’s big Fall event is just over a week away. The anticipation is naturally high for the upcoming iPhone 17 series and the rumored design refresh for the “Pro” models. As per fresh leaks, it seems buyers will also be greeted by a fresh line of protective gear for the upcoming phones.

A big design shift

Leaker MajinBu has shared purported images of Apple’s upcoming transparent cases, and it seems some big changes are in the pipeline. So far, Apple’s official clear cases for iPhones have featured a white ring at the back to outline the magnetic ring underneath the glass shell.

With the iPhone 17 Pro, it seems the transparent silicone cases will cover nearly the entire rear portion in a white color-blocked material, while leaving the large camera module exposed. The leak also mentions a “new Camera Control button,” though it’s unclear what that actually means.

New iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case



Full Article:https://t.co/d66MxDiYQ6 pic.twitter.com/uXe5huxTl3 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 31, 2025

On the current generation clear case for the iPhone 16 Pro pair, the area above the Camera Control button has a white cover, which incorporates a sapphire crystal sheet paired with a conductive layer to record finger movements.

Separately, Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has also shared purported images of protective cases made by UAG for the upcoming Apple flagship phones. These appear to take a more subtle approach to covering the MagSafe outline, but instead of a ring, we get a hexagonal outline that sure looks fresh and eye-catching.

A cool miss

As per MajinBu, who maintains a fairly solid record with Apple-related predictions in recent memory, Apple was eyeing tinted transparent cases, but it seems the idea was nixed at some point. However, they could plausibly pop up as limited seasonal editions at some point in the future. Apple’s take would’ve been pretty interesting to see, especially if there was any subtle gradient element to it.

Apple’s clear case would apparently come with a chemical coat that keeps the transparent material from yellowing over time. The latest leak also claims that the clear case for the iPhone 17 Pro will have space for Apple’s new Crossbody Strap

In addition to the usual soft-touch silicone cases, it seems the upcoming phones will also spawn a range of TechWoven cases that are touted to be more wear and scratch-resistant compared to the FineWoven cases.