 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

Two bold iPhone 17 Pro cases leak ahead of likely launch

Less style, more substance, and an extra dash of versatility.

By
An iPhone 16 Pro Max showing the Rolex Land Dweller.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple’s big Fall event is just over a week away. The anticipation is naturally high for the upcoming iPhone 17 series and the rumored design refresh for the “Pro” models. As per fresh leaks, it seems buyers will also be greeted by a fresh line of protective gear for the upcoming phones. 

A big design shift

Leaker MajinBu has shared purported images of Apple’s upcoming transparent cases, and it seems some big changes are in the pipeline. So far, Apple’s official clear cases for iPhones have featured a white ring at the back to outline the magnetic ring underneath the glass shell.

Recommended Videos

With the iPhone 17 Pro, it seems the transparent silicone cases will cover nearly the entire rear portion in a white color-blocked material, while leaving the large camera module exposed. The leak also mentions a “new Camera Control button,” though it’s unclear what that actually means. 

New iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case

Full Article:https://t.co/d66MxDiYQ6 pic.twitter.com/uXe5huxTl3

— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 31, 2025

On the current generation clear case for the iPhone 16 Pro pair, the area above the Camera Control button has a white cover, which incorporates a sapphire crystal sheet paired with a conductive layer to record finger movements.

Separately, Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has also shared purported images of protective cases made by UAG for the upcoming Apple flagship phones. These appear to take a more subtle approach to covering the MagSafe outline, but instead of a ring, we get a hexagonal outline that sure looks fresh and eye-catching.

A cool miss 

As per MajinBu, who maintains a fairly solid record with Apple-related predictions in recent memory, Apple was eyeing tinted transparent cases, but it seems the idea was nixed at some point. However, they could plausibly pop up as limited seasonal editions at some point in the future. Apple’s take would’ve been pretty interesting to see, especially if there was any subtle gradient element to it.

Alleged render of iPhone 17 Pro.
X / @MajinBuOfficial

Apple’s clear case would apparently come with a chemical coat that keeps the transparent material from yellowing over time. The latest leak also claims that the clear case for the iPhone 17 Pro will have space for Apple’s new Crossbody Strap

In addition to the usual soft-touch silicone cases, it seems the upcoming phones will also spawn a range of TechWoven cases that are touted to be more wear and scratch-resistant compared to the FineWoven cases.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Reports the iPhone 18 will ditch the camera button seem unlikely, but something’s going on
At the very least, the iPhone 18 is tipped to see major changes for the camera control
A person using the Camera Control on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.

What's happened? Conflicting reports this week are generating speculation around what Apple plans to do with its dedicated Camera Control button for the iPhone 18.

First, a claim from an account on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo suggested Apple would completely remove the camera control from the iPhone 18 onwards, with the iPhone 17 series possibly the final handsets to sport the dedicated button.

Read more
iPhone 17 Pro’s rumored camera upgrade could pip Google and Samsung’s best
Let the camera zoom games begin!
Leaked design concept of iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple is merely a few weeks away from launching the iPhone 17 series, and so far, most of the hype has been focused on the rumored design refresh. There’s also a considerable amount of hype around the iPhone 17 Air, but it seems the iPhone 17 Pro could steal the thunder with its zoom capture chops. 

What’s the big take? 

Read more
The iPhone ringtone gets upgraded in iOS 26, and one tone is incredible
Messages app on iPhone running iOS 26.

Close your eyes and try to imagine the iPhone ringtone, and chances are, you'll be able to, or at least you'll recognize it once you hear it. The current iPhone ringtone — Reflection — was launched alongside the iPhone X in 2017, but in the latest iOS 26 beta (the sixth one), Reflection is about to get a major upgrade.

The new beta — which dropped earlier this week — features six different tones for Reflection, each reflecting (pun intended) a different variation on the same tune. Rather than one ringtone, there are six distinct remixes of Reflection and one of them is phenomenal. So much so, I can't wait for iOS 26 to launch in the Fall so we can hear this in the wild.

Read more