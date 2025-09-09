 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

Apple confirms release date for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26 and macOS 26

Available from September 15

By
iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS 26 shown on devices.
Apple

What’s happened? While its new operating systems were only mentioned briefing during the iPhone 17 launch event, it quietly updated its website with the date you’ll be able to download the new software on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac.

  • You’ll be able to download iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26 and macOS 26 Tahoe from September 15, 2024
  • Apple provides support for a long list of legacy devices, meaning the update will be available to millions

What this matters: Apple’s ’26’ version of software updates is its biggest in over a decade, delivering a brand new look and feel via its Liquid Glass interface.

  • It’s set to visually transform your devices, as well as bringing new features to your fingertips.
  • Every device gets something new, and you may find you phone, tablet, watch or computer feels like a new device once the update has installed.
Recommended Videos

Okay, what’s next? Keep an eye on your iDevice come Monday, as the new software update will drop at some point that day. Make sure the device you have is compatible first though, to avoid any disappointment.

  • iOS 26 supported devices: iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2nd gen), and newer
  • iPadOS 26 supported devices: iPad mini (5th gen), iPad (8th gen), iPad Air (3rd gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen), and newer
  • watchOS 26 supported devices: Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Ultra, and newer
  • macOS 26 Tahoe supported devices: Mac Pro (2019), Mac Studio (2022), Mac mini (2020), iMac (2020), MacBook Pro 13 inch (2020), MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019), MacBook Air (Apple silicon), and newer
John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Apple’s iOS 26 public beta may finally arrive next week
Could apple's iOS 26 beta drop next week?
The control center with Liquid Design on the iOS 26 developer beta 1 running on the iPhone 16 Pro

Why it matters: Apple fans dying to try the latest iPhone OS have faced a wait longer than expected for the iOS 26 public beta, diverging from Apple's usually rapid rollout. A near-term release could help ramp up user testing , work out bugs, and increase excitement ahead of the full launch this fall, especially as rivals like Google push AI-heavy Android updates.

The big idea: Multiple reports suggest Apple is looking at July 23rd for the iOS public beta debut, based on insights from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This follows the developer beta 3 rollout on July 7, which skipped the typical one-week public follow-up.

Read more
These three iOS 26 beta features are my favorite so far
The Liquid Design lock screen on the iOS 26 developer beta 1 running on the iPhone 16 Pro

For fans of the Apple ecosystem, it’s been an incredible week. Apple’s annual WWDC 2025 keynote revealed a whole new Liquid Glass design that’s unified across all its platforms. Also unified across all platforms is the numbering scheme, with iOS 26 designed to represent the year of release… plus one. 

The new platform doesn’t deliver one of the key things I asked for — multitasking, which is available on iPadOS 26 — but it does bring several new features that make the iPhone far more usable. 

Read more
My Android 16 update made me jealous of iOS 26… but it shouldn’t
Deep down, I know my disappointment is irrational
The Android 16 logo on the screen of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

I've just downloaded Android 16 on my Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As someone who’s a sucker for a software update this should be a momentous occasion - so why am I feeling flat?

Whether it's an update for one of my favourite apps, or a complete operating system overhaul, I love pouring over change logs to see what's new and diving into features.

Read more