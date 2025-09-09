Apple confirms release date for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26 and macOS 26

What’s happened? While its new operating systems were only mentioned briefing during the iPhone 17 launch event, it quietly updated its website with the date you’ll be able to download the new software on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac.

You’ll be able to download iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26 and macOS 26 Tahoe from September 15, 2024

Apple provides support for a long list of legacy devices, meaning the update will be available to millions

What this matters: Apple’s ’26’ version of software updates is its biggest in over a decade, delivering a brand new look and feel via its Liquid Glass interface.

It’s set to visually transform your devices, as well as bringing new features to your fingertips.

Every device gets something new, and you may find you phone, tablet, watch or computer feels like a new device once the update has installed.

Okay, what’s next? Keep an eye on your iDevice come Monday, as the new software update will drop at some point that day. Make sure the device you have is compatible first though, to avoid any disappointment.