Apple confirms release date for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26 and macOS 26

What’s happened? While its new operating systems were only mentioned briefing during the iPhone 17 launch event, it quietly updated its website with the date you’ll be able to download the new software on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac.
- You’ll be able to download iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26 and macOS 26 Tahoe from September 15, 2024
- Apple provides support for a long list of legacy devices, meaning the update will be available to millions
What this matters: Apple’s ’26’ version of software updates is its biggest in over a decade, delivering a brand new look and feel via its Liquid Glass interface.
- It’s set to visually transform your devices, as well as bringing new features to your fingertips.
- Every device gets something new, and you may find you phone, tablet, watch or computer feels like a new device once the update has installed.
Okay, what’s next? Keep an eye on your iDevice come Monday, as the new software update will drop at some point that day. Make sure the device you have is compatible first though, to avoid any disappointment.
- iOS 26 supported devices: iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2nd gen), and newer
- iPadOS 26 supported devices: iPad mini (5th gen), iPad (8th gen), iPad Air (3rd gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen), and newer
- watchOS 26 supported devices: Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Ultra, and newer
- macOS 26 Tahoe supported devices: Mac Pro (2019), Mac Studio (2022), Mac mini (2020), iMac (2020), MacBook Pro 13 inch (2020), MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019), MacBook Air (Apple silicon), and newer