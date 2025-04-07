Fujifilm’s new Instax mini 41 offers more instant-print fun

Fujifilm has just dropped the latest addition to the Instax instant-print family of cameras.

The Instax mini 41 is an update on the four-year-old Instax mini 40, bringing with it a sleeker look and new features to ensure you don’t waste a single sheet of the photographic paper that you pop in the back.

For ease of use, the Instax mini 41 offers automatic exposure, so there’s no fussing about with settings. Just squeeze the shutter button and let the camera take care of the shutter speed and flash based on the lighting around you.

It also offers a new close-up mode with parallax correction that helps you center shots, making it perfect for snapping selfies.

Fujifilm has also added an easy-to-grip body to the Instax mini 41, enabling you to carry it with confidence in one hand if your other one is full.

“The mini 41 is perfect for those who care about both style and performance,” says Bing Liem, president of the imaging division at Fujifilm North America. “It takes everything our fans loved about the mini 40 and gives it a boost with enhanced features and a modern design. It’s compact, easy to use, and has that chic aesthetic that makes it stand out in any crowd.”

The Instax mini 41 will land in stores by the end of this month. Pricing has yet to be announced, though as a guide, its predecessor retails for around $100. The mini instant film costs around $15 for 20 exposures.

Instax cameras like the mini 41 are aimed primarily at creative individuals and photo enthusiasts who enjoy the fun of instant physical photos and who want to capture special moments on the fly.

Fujifilm launched its Instax line way back in 1998, and while sales of various Instax models grew steadily over the first four years, the double-whammy of digital cameras and then smartphones caused sales to tumble. Apparently losing interest in the device, the Japanese company shifted its focus to its high-end X-series, a line of cameras that’s proved hugely successful for Fujifilm.

But the Instax wasn’t dead. Around 2012, having detected a renewed interest in analog tech, Fujifilm breathed new life into the range, causing sales to tick up once again.