Budget or premium, these Nikon wide-angle lenses have something for everyone

Why it matters to you Nikon is adding three new wide-angle lenses to its collection, including a budget model that's designed for new users, and two premium lenses for enthusiasts and pros.

Nikon has a trio of new wide-angle DSLR lenses that include a 10-20mm, 8-15mm fisheye, and 28mm prime with an f/1.4 aperture. The latter two lenses are part of Nikon’s premium Gold Ring Series.

The AF-P DX Nikkor 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR is a compact, ultra-wide budget zoom designed for Nikon DX-format (APS-C) DSLRs, particularly entry-level users. This affordable 10-20mm uses Nikon’s new pulse motor for fast and quiet autofocusing, which is ideal for video recording. Nikon says the focal length is great for travel, scenery, real estate, group portraits, and vlogging.

The 10-20mm lens construction consists of three aspherical elements for “excellent image quality with minimal distortion even at the widest focal length,” according to Nikon. It has a minimum focusing distance of 8.6 inches, allowing you to get closer to an object while still being able to focus. The lens has built-in image stabilization (Vibration Reduction, or VR), with 3.5 stops of compensation. Aperture is f/4.5 at the widest angle, which should still give you some decent background blurring.

Available in late June, the 10-20mm will sell for $310.

For a creative look, Nikon’s AF-S Fisheye Nikkor 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED provides a perfectly circular, 180-degree image at 8mm, and a standard non-circular image at 15mm. While designed for full-frame (FX format) Nikon DSLRs, the 8-15mm fisheye lens will work on DX-format cameras as well.

Part of Nikon’s Gold Ring Series, the 8-15mm fisheye lens is made out of magnesium alloy, making it lightweight. Its construction consists of three ED elements to reduce chromatic aberration, two aspherical lenses for reducing comatic aberration, Nano Crystal Coat to reduce ghosting and flaring, and fluorine coating on the front to resist dirt and smudges. The lens is dust and weather resistant.

The 8-15mm fisheye lens also uses internal focusing in order to maintain a compact size. It also uses Nikon’s electromagnetic diaphragm that provides “consistent exposure during high-speed shooting, or smooth exposure control while capturing video,” Nikon says.

With a list price of $1,250, the 8-15mm fisheye lens is available now.

Another new Gold Ring Series lens is the AF-S Nikkor 28mm f/1.4E ED prime lens. According to Nikon, the f/1.4 maximum aperture and nine-blade rounded diaphragm “affords a shallow depth of field with gorgeous bokeh and stellar low-light performance, making it a great choice for shooting low-light landscapes, interiors, and events.”

Build wise, the 28mm full-frame prime is similar to the 8-15mm fisheye in terms of strength and performance. It’s dust and weather sealed, with fluorine coating on the front and back. It consists of 14 elements in 11 groups, including three aspherical elements and two ED elements, as well as Nano Crystal Coat. It has a refined manual focus ring that offers the right amount of torque, Nikon says, and 77mm filter thread.

The 28mm prime joins the existing 24mm, 35mm, 58mm, 85mm, and 105mm primes, all with f/1.4 apertures. It will sell for $2,000, and available in late June.