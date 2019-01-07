Digital Trends
Photography

Nikon Z goes wide with new 14-30mm optics and Z6 filmmaker’s kit

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 4
nikon nikkor z 14 20mm f4 unveiled ces 2019 z7 30 4 front34l
Nikon
nikon nikkor z 14 20mm f4 unveiled ces 2019 z14 30 4 angle4
Nikon
nikon nikkor z 14 20mm f4 unveiled ces 2019 z14 30 4 angle2 extended
Nikon
nikon nikkor z 14 20mm f4 unveiled ces 2019 z14 30 4 angle1
Nikon

The Nikon Z mount now has ultra wide-angle optics. On Monday, January 7, Nikon unveiled the Nikkor Z 14-30mm F/4 S ultra-wide zoom lens. The lens is the first 14mm full-frame lens that allows for a filter at the front, thanks to a nearly flat front element. The lens was announced during CES 2019, alongside a new Nikon Z6 Filmmakers Kit that bundles an external recorder and gimbal with the mirrorless camera.

Due in part to the larger diameter of the Z mount, the new 14-30mm lens offers a more compact design without the dramatic curved front piece common on ultra-wide angle lenses. Without the curved glass on the front, the zoom lens is able to use 82mm screw-in filters on the front of the lens. The lens is 3.5 inches long when stored and weighs just over a pound, which Nikon says makes the lens about 28.6 percent lighter and 32 percent shorter than the AF-S Nikkor 16-35mm f/4G ED VR lens designed for DSLRs.

Nikon says the optical design is suited for high-resolution sensors like the one inside the Z7. The lens uses a new design that also incorporates four extra-low dispersion elements, four aspherical elements, and anti-reflective Nano Crystal Coat. The lens also houses Nikon’s newest stepping motor for autofocus that is quieter and faster than older motors. Nikon says the lens also reduces focus breathing for video.

1 of 3
nikon nikkor z 14 20mm f4 unveiled ces 2019 30mm s 04 jm 0728 web
Sample Image Nikon
nikon nikkor z 14 20mm f4 unveiled ces 2019 30mm s 10 jm 0001
Sample Image Nikon
nikon nikkor z 14 20mm f4 unveiled ces 2019 30mm s 10 de 1044
Sample Image Nikon

Like the Z series bodies, the lens is dust and moisture sealed. One of the lens rings can be custom set to control focus, exposure compensation or aperture, similar to earlier Z lenses.

Nikon’s CES announcements also include a new filmmakers kit for the Z6. Along with the mirrorless body, the kit includes the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens, and FTZ lens adapter. An Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR 5-inch Monitor Recorder — which can be used to record maximum video quality in 10-bit N-Log — is also part of the bundle, along with the Rode VideoMic Pro+, MOZA Air 2 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer, an extra camera battery, an HDMI cable, a 12-month Vimeo membership and an online video course, The Art of Making Music Videos Nikon School with Chris Hershman.

nikon nikkor z 14 20mm f4 unveiled ces 2019 z6 group horzflt
Nikon

“The Nikkor Z 14-30mm lens demonstrates the optical superiority of the Z system, taking advantage of the newest high-performance lens technologies while maximizing compactness and portability,” Jay Vannatter, Nikon executive vice president Nikon said in a statement. “The Nikon Z series is a powerfully capable camera system for all types of video production, and with the Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit, we’re giving videographers and content creators the gear they need to begin capturing high-quality videos with the most compelling hybrid camera on the market.”

The new Z 14-30mm lens will list for about $1,300 beginning this spring. The Z6 Filmmakers Kit will be available at the end of the month, listing for about $4,000.

Don't Miss

Samsung’s blistering 219-inch Micro LED TV will cook your eyeballs, blow your mind
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
remove the background from an image
Computing

Ditch the backdrop from your photos with these handy tools

Need to know how to remove the background from an image? Here's how, whether you prefer to use a premium program like Photoshop or one of the many web-based alternatives currently in existence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
olympus teaser new om d camera january 2019
Photography

Olympus teases a new OM-D camera geared toward sports photography

Is Olympus about to release a new mirrorless camera geared toward sports photographers? A new teaser offers a glimpse of an upcoming OM-D camera set to launch on January 24, shown shooting several different sporting events.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K
Product Review

For budding Spielbergs, no tool comes close to Blackmagic’s cinema camera

No other company could have made this camera, and while it's not perfect, nothing else brings this much value to the table. At $1,300, the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K simply can't be beat.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
lume cube air vc lighting kit dsc00256
Photography

Lume Cube wants to help you look your best while livestreaming

You're ready to start a video conference or go live, thenn you realize the lighting is all wrong. The Lume Cube Air VC is a lighting kit designed specifically for video conferencing and livestreaming.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
insta360 titan announced ces 2019 front
Photography

Forget 8K, the Insta360 Titan records 11K that can still play back on smartphones

The Insta360 Titan is an 11K 360 camera -- and a 10K VR camera -- yet software allows the footage to be played back at full resolution, even on smartphones. The camera also uses the largest sensors in a standalone 360 camera yet.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
obsbot tail ces 2019 with skateboard
Photography

This A.I.-powered camera follows the action to produce epic selfie videos

Want to capture more epic action selfies? The Obsbot Tail is a camera-gimbal combo that uses artificial intelligence to follow the action. Using a handful of different modes, the camera works to keep the action in the frame.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
panasonic lumix s1r ands1 announced photokina 2018 2
Photography

Panasonic’s full-frame cameras will have multi-shot high-resolution modes

Panasonic's S1 and S1R full-frame mirrorless cameras will both feature High Resolution Mode, which combines eight exposures to achieve significantly more resolution than the camera's 24- and 47-megapixel sensors offer on their own.
Posted By Daven Mathies
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
kodak smile instant camera ces 2019 classic black 2 copy
Photography

New Kodak-branded instant digital cameras are designed for nostalgia

The Kodak Smile Classic Instant Camera mixes digital convenience with a nostalgic design. C+A Global announced a trio of new Kodak Smile products ahead of CES 2019, including two cameras and a mobile printer.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
canon vixia hf g50 camcorders ces 2019 3qlcdopen hires
Photography

Canon pulls veil off its 4K prosumer and waterproof camcorders at CES 2019

Canon's prosumer G-series has its first 4K member, the Canon Vixia HF G50. The prosumer camera offers a 20x zoom with that high resolution. Canon also today launched the waterproof Vixia HF W11 and W10.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nexoptic doubletake digital binocular ces 2019 binoculars 7
Photography

These are the sci-fi inspired digital binoculars you didn’t know you wanted

Binoculars haven't changed that dramatically over the years, but Canadian optics company NexOptic is hoping to change that with its DoubleTake digital binoculars which replace the usual eyecups with a 5-inch HD display.
Posted By Daven Mathies