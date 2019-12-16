A special offer from Nikon lets you try out the latest addition to its mirrorless line-up for up to 30 days before deciding if you want to commit.

The deal, called Nikon Yellow and open to customers in the U.S., involves the recently unveiled crop-sensor Z 50, described by the Japanese company as a “little but fierce” travel camera.

You begin by paying for one of three bundles that Nikon will then send to your home address. If after a month you decide the Z 50 isn’t for you, simply return it with the supplied prepaid shipping label and you’ll receive a full refund.

The bundles

The priciest bundle costs $1,200 and comprises the Z 50 and two pieces of glass: A 16-50mm VR lens and a 50-250mm VR zoom lens.

Next up is the Z 50 with a 16-50mm VR lens for $1,000.

Finally, if you already have your own Nikkor DSLR or Nikkor Z lenses, you can opt for the Z 50 body for $860.

All of the bundles include one camera battery, a charger, and a memory card, with the price tags pretty close to what you’ll pay as a regular shopper. Nikon Yellow also includes a special number that you can call if you need any help using the camera.

The company points out that if you apply for one of the bundles and pay by credit card, you’ll need to pay the full cost of the deal while going through PayPal offers the chance of paying in installments based on the site’s financing terms, which will be interest-free if made over six months or less.

As you’d expect, if you decide you don’t want to keep the camera, Nikon says the entire kit must be returned “in like-new condition, along with all supplied items.” Once it’s satisfied that everything is OK with the return, a refund should appear in your account within seven business days.

The Nikon Z 50 follows the launch of Nikon’s pricier and more feature-rich full-frame Z 6 and Z 7 cameras in 2018. Its smaller size and lower price could see it become a popular stepping stone into Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless system.

It features a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor and a hybrid phase-detection autofocus system with 209 points covering about 87% of the frame horizontally and 85% vertically. It also offers a burst speed of up to 11 frames per second and a maximum ISO of 51,200, as well as 4K video at up to 30 fps.

Editors' Recommendations